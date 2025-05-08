Delhi's National Rail Museum To Get World-Class Makeover Soon

New Delhi: The National Rail Museum, at Chanakyapuri in the national capital will be converted into a world class facility soon.

Established in 1977, the historical site witnesses lakhs of footfalls every year. Owing to its historical importance, a comprehensive plan has been made to include the museum in the league of the top railway museums of the world. Talking to ETV Bharat, Director of National Rail Museum Dinesh Goyal said, "Our goal is not only to beautify the museum but also to ensure people remember the experience of visiting it for a long time. Every visitors will be able to experience the glorious history and bright future of the Indian Railways at the museum".

A steam engine named 'Ramgoti' built in 1862 kept at the National Rail Museum is still in working condition and is run on special occasions. Apart from this, the museum has rare exhibits like the 'Fairy Queen', 'Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Engine', armored train of World War I and Patiala State Monorail Train.

The museum junction at the National Rail Museum (ETV Bharat)

Goyal said all engines and coaches kept at the museum have history and interesting tales associated with them. "We will make bring the historical stories alive through technology," he said. Under the mega redevelopment project, the museum will be renovated and the rail engines and saloons kept indoors and outdoors decorated with high-tech interactive displays. With the help of audio-visual tours, intelligent signboards and touch screen displays, visitors will not only be able to read about them, but also see, hear and feel them.

A steam engine at the National Rail Museum (ETV Bharat)

To provide rail lovers a real journey experience, three interactive simulators have been installed in the National Rail Museum, which include a steam engine, diesel engine and passenger coach simulator. The simulators enable children, young and old to feel the thrill of running a train. "We want people of all ages to come here and learn something new, understand as well as enjoy. Museums should not be just a thing to see. They should be a live experience," Goyal said.

The National Rail Museum is planning to establish a Google Cultural Institute through which the museum will be presented globally on a digital platform. This will also include a 360-degree view of the museum, interactive tours and digital exhibitions. The museum will be developed as an independent and self-sufficient institution and will have arrangements like visitors' management, artifact collection policy, research and archiving, rotation and loan system.

The mono rail that ran in Punjab in 1909 (ETV Bharat)

The museum has a joy train, a themed restaurant called 'The Rails', a souvenir shop and airport-like facilities. The facilities will be further developed to make the museum not only a tourist destination but also an educational centre. Goyal said Indian Railways is not just a transport system but the backbone of the nation's culture, history and development. "We are committed to take it to global standards," he said.

On October 7, 1971, the then President VV Giri had laid the foundation stone of the National Rail Museum. On 1 February 1977, the then Railway Minister Kamalapati Tripathi inaugurated museum. where important items from across the country were preserved and put up for display.

Locomotives as old as 1862 have been preserved at the museum along with diesel powered engines. The mono-rail that ran in Punjab in 1909 has also been kept at the National Rail Museum. The specialty of the mono rail is that it runs both on rail track and road.

India's first locomotive made in Ajmer called the F 1734 has been kept at the museum. It was built in 1895 for Rajputana Marwar Railway. However, the oldest locomotive kept in the Museum is Ramgoti. It is named after Ramgoti Mukherjee, the last general manager of Nalhati Azamgarh in West Bengal.