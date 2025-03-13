ETV Bharat / state

Preparations In Place For Implementation Of Ayushman Bharat Insurance Scheme In Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government is all set to sign an MoU with the National Health Authority for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), official sources said on Thursday.

However, the final date for the signing of the MoU is yet to be finalised.

Once the MoU is signed, Delhi will become the 35th state/UT to implement the health insurance scheme.

West Bengal will remain the only state not to have adopted the scheme.

"All preparations are in place for the Delhi government to sign an MoU with the National Health Authority for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital soon," the sources said.

It was expected to be signed on March 18, according to sources.