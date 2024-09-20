ETV Bharat / state

Preparations In Full Swing For Durga Puja In Odisha

Cuttack (Odisha): The Millennium city of Cuttack, steeped in tradition and vibrant culture, is now getting ready for next month's annual Durga puja festivals. This year, the Dussera is scheduled to begin in the city from October nine and continue till October 14.

While preparations are now in full swing, the district administration along with local authorities and the cultural committees came together in a preparatory meeting on Thursday to chalk out the details ensuring that the festival is observed in grand style and is safe for everyone involved.

The Sharadiya (Autumnal) Durga Puja, a cornerstone of Cuttack’s cultural heritage, draws not only local residents but also visitors from across Odisha and neighbouring states, turning the city into a bustling hub of activity, devotion and celebration.

On an average around ten lakh puja revellers daily hop around different puja mandaps of the city for all five days of the puja beginning with Maha Sashthi. The immersion festival of the clay idols of the deities, which is called 'Bhasani' in local parlance and followed immediately after the Maha Dasami puja, also draws massive footfalls in the city.

During Thursday’s meeting presided over by District Magistrate D V Shinde, the primary concerns of all stakeholders was logistics of managing the large crowds. The meeting attended among others by local MP Bhartruhari Mahatab of BJP emphasised on the importance of crowd control mechanisms and smooth-flow of the traffic to ensure safety of all.

Focus was on repairing all dilapidated roads of the city that were damaged due to heavy rain this monsoon. Besides roads, the district administration also took cognisance of enhancing the availability of public utilities like water and electricity. Environmental considerations was also a major topic of the discussion at the meeting, which was attended by Rajya Sabha member Debashis Samantray and Mayor Subash Singh and several legislators of the district.

The festival, known for its elaborate decorations and colourful Bhasani, has traditionally involved a significant use of materials like bamboo, coir, plastic and synthetic fabrics. However, this year, the district administration has made a concerted effort to minimise the environmental impact by encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials in decorations of the mandaps and welcome arches.