Preparations In Full Swing For Durga Puja In Odisha

Cuttack (Odisha): The Millennium city of Cuttack, steeped in tradition and vibrant culture, is now getting ready for next month's annual Durga puja festivals. This year, the Dussera is scheduled to begin in the city from October nine and continue till October 14.
While preparations are now in full swing, the district administration along with local authorities and the cultural committees came together in a preparatory meeting on Thursday to chalk out the details ensuring that the festival is observed in grand style and is safe for everyone involved.
The Sharadiya (Autumnal) Durga Puja, a cornerstone of Cuttack’s cultural heritage, draws not only local residents but also visitors from across Odisha and neighbouring states, turning the city into a bustling hub of activity, devotion and celebration.
On an average around ten lakh puja revellers daily hop around different puja mandaps of the city for all five days of the puja beginning with Maha Sashthi. The immersion festival of the clay idols of the deities, which is called 'Bhasani' in local parlance and followed immediately after the Maha Dasami puja, also draws massive footfalls in the city.
During Thursday’s meeting presided over by District Magistrate D V Shinde, the primary concerns of all stakeholders was logistics of managing the large crowds. The meeting attended among others by local MP Bhartruhari Mahatab of BJP emphasised on the importance of crowd control mechanisms and smooth-flow of the traffic to ensure safety of all.
Focus was on repairing all dilapidated roads of the city that were damaged due to heavy rain this monsoon. Besides roads, the district administration also took cognisance of enhancing the availability of public utilities like water and electricity. Environmental considerations was also a major topic of the discussion at the meeting, which was attended by Rajya Sabha member Debashis Samantray and Mayor Subash Singh and several legislators of the district.
The festival, known for its elaborate decorations and colourful Bhasani, has traditionally involved a significant use of materials like bamboo, coir, plastic and synthetic fabrics. However, this year, the district administration has made a concerted effort to minimise the environmental impact by encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials in decorations of the mandaps and welcome arches.
Security arrangements are another crucial aspect of the preparations for the upcoming festival season. The local police along with private security agencies have been tasked with deployment of anti-eve teasing, anti-riot and anti-terrorist forces.
Emphasis was also laid on setting up security surveillance systems throughout the festival venues. Special attention is also paid towards fire safety, with strict guidelines in place for installation of electrical decorations and lighting, common features of Durga puja pandals. Another highlight of this year’s preparations is the emphasis on inclusivity.
The district administration is making sure that the festival is accessible to everyone, including those with disabilities. Ramps and special viewing areas are being set up to ensure that a large number of women and children participate in the festivals and enjoy themselves. Cultural preservation is also at the heart of the festival’s preparations. The Durga puja in Cuttack is associated with golden and silver tableaus, which add a sparkling backdrop to the deities.
"It is not just a religious event but also a celebration of the rich cultural tapestry of the region. These cultural exhibitions are intended to give visitors a deeper understanding of the local heritage and traditions”, Mahatab said.
The involvement of local political leaders of almost all major political parties and ‘Sahi Murabis’ (Local Chiefs) has been instrumental in mobilising resources and generating support for the festival.
As the city gears up for one of the most important and eagerly awaited events, the sense of anticipation and excitement is palpable. The meticulous planning and collective efforts of the community promise to make this year’s Durga puja a memorable and joyous celebration, reaffirming the spirit of unity and cultural richness that defines Cuttack for over 1500 years now.