Duration Of Ramlala Darshan At Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Be Extended By An Hour From January 1

Ayodhya: The timing for darshan of Ramlala at the Shri Ram Janabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya will be extended by an hour from January 1.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust said the decision has been taken to facilitate devotees visiting the shrine on new year Prana Pratistha Festival and Maha Kumbh.

Systematic arrangement for darshan

Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, said after the Prana Pratishtha on January 22, a systematic arrangement for darshan for the devotees from across over the country and the world has been made by the trust. As per the new plan, devotees will enter the shrine in seven rows from the entry road. Devotees can keep their mobile bags and other belongings at the facility centre, where a large hall has been prepared to seat more than 2,000 people. After checking in for darshan at the temple, one can enter the premises in four rows. Devotees will then get to see Ramlala in the divine form. The trust claims 3 lakh people can have darshan of ramlala daily. Arrangements have also been made for distribution of Prasad at the exit of the shrine.

Darshan for 45 minutes

Mishra said with the new system in place, each devotee can have darshan of Ramlala within 45 minutes. In order to facilitate the devotees and to handle the new year and Maha Kumbh rush, the darshan time will be extended by an hour.

With few days left for consecration of Lord Ram's idol, a series of religious events are being organised. The three-day special ritual, scheduled to begin on January 11, will feature a range of religious ceremonies, including a unique three-hour musical composition dedicated to Lord Ram.

"On January 11,12, and 13, events will be held at five different locations," said Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the temple trust. "The first venue is the 'Yagya Mandap', where only invited guests will be permitted. Over three days, Lord Ram will be offered 'Raag Seva' musical compositions. From 6 PM to 9 PM, devotees will receive blessings, and devotional songs will be sung in Lord Ram's honour."

The consecration ceremony took place on January 22 this year, drawing a host of special invitees from various fields. The temple complex, which will feature 18 temples in total, is expected to be fully completed by September 2025.