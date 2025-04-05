ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman's Death: Aaditya Thackeray Demands Inquiry Into Allegations Against Pune Hospital, Targets Fadnavis

The woman was the wife of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's personal assistant. She died after giving birth to two girls at another hospital in Pune.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the death of a pregnant woman after Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune allegedly refused to admit her over non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh deposit
File photo of Aaditya Thackeray (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 5, 2025 at 6:25 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the death of a pregnant woman after Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune allegedly refused to admit her over non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh deposit.

The woman, who was the wife of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's personal assistant, died after giving birth to two girls at another hospital in Pune. Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said when Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, he had made it mandatory for hospitals to not deny treatment to patients without stabilising them. He demanded an inquiry against the hospital, questioning why emergency treatment was not given to the woman.

"The government should inquire about this. Fadnavis should speak on the issue. No CM would have reacted like this. The government is quiet. BJP workers are feeling helpless. There are very few states where the CM is sitting helpless. The woman was (the wife of) a PA of a BJP MLC. She was demanding medical help," Aaditya said.

He said five phone calls were made to the hospital by the CMO's health cell yet no treatment was given to the woman. Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a committee to inquire into the death of the woman, identified as Tanisha Bhise, amid outrage and protests. Earlier in the day, the family members of the deceased woman met Fadnavis in Pune. The chief minister said the state government is working on drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent such incidents.

Mistakes need to be corrected, the chief minister told reporters and assured strict action. Amid backlash, the hospital claimed that the woman's relatives were making misleading allegations.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the death of a pregnant woman after Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune allegedly refused to admit her over non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh deposit.

The woman, who was the wife of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's personal assistant, died after giving birth to two girls at another hospital in Pune. Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said when Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, he had made it mandatory for hospitals to not deny treatment to patients without stabilising them. He demanded an inquiry against the hospital, questioning why emergency treatment was not given to the woman.

"The government should inquire about this. Fadnavis should speak on the issue. No CM would have reacted like this. The government is quiet. BJP workers are feeling helpless. There are very few states where the CM is sitting helpless. The woman was (the wife of) a PA of a BJP MLC. She was demanding medical help," Aaditya said.

He said five phone calls were made to the hospital by the CMO's health cell yet no treatment was given to the woman. Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a committee to inquire into the death of the woman, identified as Tanisha Bhise, amid outrage and protests. Earlier in the day, the family members of the deceased woman met Fadnavis in Pune. The chief minister said the state government is working on drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent such incidents.

Mistakes need to be corrected, the chief minister told reporters and assured strict action. Amid backlash, the hospital claimed that the woman's relatives were making misleading allegations.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRACM DEVENDRA FADNAVISPREGNANT WOMAN DEATHAADITYA THACKERAY

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.