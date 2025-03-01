ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman Writing REET Exam Goes Into Labour, Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Rajasthan's Tonk

The pregnant candidate, while attending her Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Examination in the centre, suddenly faced labour pain and was admitted to the hospital.

REET 2024: Pregnant Candidate Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Rajashtan's Tonk
Priyanka and her husband Jeetram in hospital. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Tonk: During the recent REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) 2024 examination, a unique incident came to light as a pregnant candidate gave birth to a baby girl shortly after she went into labour while writing her paper in the Tonk district of Rajasthan.

The candidate identified as Priyanka Chaudhary from the Bagdi village of Malpura in the Tonk district attended the examination at her allotted centre in Government Higher Secondary School on February 27.

Minutes into the examination, Priyanka went into labour and needed immediate medical attention. Seeing her in pain, the examination center superintendent immediately informed the district administration, after which the candidate was immediately admitted to the Saadat Hospital, where she delivered the baby naturally.

Priyanka's husband, Jeetram Chaudhary, said, "We had come for the exam, but we had no idea that our daughter would be born here. It is a matter of good fortune for us that Lakshmi came to our house during the examination."

"However, due to labour pain, Priyanka could not solve the entire paper of the examination, due to which she is a little regretful," her husband added. According to the hospital administration, both the mother and the child are completely healthy and have been admitted to the hospital ward.

Over 14 lakh candidates had registered for the REET 2025 exam, which was conducted on February 27th and 28th. The exam was conducted at 1,731 centers across Rajasthan. REET is conducted at two levels: Level 1 for teachers of classes 1 to 5 and Level 2 for teachers of classes 6 to 8.

