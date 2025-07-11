ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman Pushed Off Moving Train In Tamil Nadu: Accused Found Guilty, Sentence On Monday

Tirupattur District Court Judge Meena Kumari declared accused Hemaraj guilty and his sentence will be announced on July 14.

Accused Hemaraj while being produced in court (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 7:56 PM IST

Tirupattur: Tirupattur court on Friday convicted a man for sexually harassing a pregnant woman on a moving train and pushing her off when she resisted. The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on February 7.

Tirupattur District Court Judge Meena Kumari delivered the verdict today. Hemaraj was declared guilty and his sentence will be announced on Monday. Advocate P D Saravanan represented the government in this case.

A four-month pregnant woman from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, who worked as a tailor in a Tirupur-based firm, had boarded Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express train to go to her hometown.

She was going to the train's washroom when a man stopped her and attempted to sexually harass her. When she resisted and started to screamed, the man pushed her off the train near Vellore K V Kuppam. On reaching Katpadi station, the man alighted from the train and fled.

The woman sustained injuries on her hands, legs and head. The Jolarpettai Railway Police were informed about the incident and a team immediately reached the spot to rescue the woman. She was admitted to the Vellore Adukkamparai Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. After this, a case was registered against the accused and searches were initiated for him.

During investigation, the railway police showed the pregnant woman some photographs of criminals with history of crime and she identified the suspect, Hemaraj.

Following this, railway police arrested Hemaraj on his way to K V Kuppam and lodged him in Vellore Central Jail.

