Pregnant Woman Forced To Walk With IV Drip In Hand After Ambulance Gets Stuck In Haryana's Rohtak

The woman from Jhajjar was referred to PGI Hospital for delivery but faced a challenging situation when her ambulance could not leave the hospital premises.

Pregnant Woman Forced To Walk With IV Drip In Hand After Ambulance Gets Stuck In Haryna's Rohtak
Pregnanat woman walking with IV Drip In Hand (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST

Rohtak: In a tragic incident at the Civil Hospital in Rohtak in Haryana, a pregnant woman in labour had to walk 100 meters with an IV drip in hand after her ambulance became trapped in the hospital premises for about 20 minutes.

The woman hailing from Jhajjar was referred to PGI hospital for delivery but found herself in a difficult situation when her ambulance couldn't exit the hospital premises. The video of the pregnant lady's ordeal surfaced online and went viral.

According to the ambulance driver, Amit Sharma, his vehicle was blocked by several other vehicles parked at the hospital premises, including a police vehicle and another ambulance.

"We were stuck for about 20 minutes with no way forward," Sharma said. "Anything could have happened to the lady in that time. We even informed the doctor at the hospital through a security guard, but nobody responded to help clear the way," he added.

Seeing no way ahead, the lady in labour pain decided to walk approximately 100 meters out of the hospital, carrying her glucose IV bottle in hand. She then took an auto-rickshaw to reach PGI Hospital.

Kuldeep, the lady's husband, said they had travelled from their village in the Jhajjar district to Civil Hospital. Then, the doctors at the Civil Hospital referred her to PGI for delivery. "The ambulance was stuck in the hospital premises for about 20 minutes," he added.

Hospital officials have not yet commented on the incident. But the video clearly shows the difficult experience the lady had to endure during a medical emergency.

