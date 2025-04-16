ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman Forced To Walk With IV Drip In Hand After Ambulance Gets Stuck In Haryana's Rohtak

Rohtak: In a tragic incident at the Civil Hospital in Rohtak in Haryana, a pregnant woman in labour had to walk 100 meters with an IV drip in hand after her ambulance became trapped in the hospital premises for about 20 minutes.

The woman hailing from Jhajjar was referred to PGI hospital for delivery but found herself in a difficult situation when her ambulance couldn't exit the hospital premises. The video of the pregnant lady's ordeal surfaced online and went viral.

According to the ambulance driver, Amit Sharma, his vehicle was blocked by several other vehicles parked at the hospital premises, including a police vehicle and another ambulance.

"We were stuck for about 20 minutes with no way forward," Sharma said. "Anything could have happened to the lady in that time. We even informed the doctor at the hospital through a security guard, but nobody responded to help clear the way," he added.