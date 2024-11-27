Pregnant Woman Dies En Route To Hospital In 'Poorly Equipped' Ambulance In Maharashtra

Palghar: A 26-year-old pregnant woman from Palghar district of Maharashtra died along with the fetus Tuesday evening in an ambulance which allegedly lacked inadequate oxygen supply.

The victim has been identified as Pinki Dongarkar from Sarni village in Palghar district. According to family members, Pinki complained of severe complications during labour pain and they took her to the Kasa rural hospital. As per PTI, the hospital staff referred Pinki to Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli due to her critical condition.

Family members alleged that even after making calls to the emergency number ‘108’, there was no ambulance available with emergency equipment. However, a common ambulance from Kasa was brought. But en route, Pinki developed complications and died along with the fetus, as health officials have confirmed.

Alleging lack of specialised ambulances, Palghar’s Civil Surgeon Dr. Ramdas Marad said, “If she (Pinki) had been brought earlier, we could have saved her." Marad claimed that all attempts by the health department to raise questions to the government about lack of specialised ambulance services went in vain.

Palghar BJP MP Dr. Hemant Savara called the incident ‘sad’ and asked the health authorities for an urgent response and more ambulances equipped with adequate oxygen and a doctor, and cardiac support. “I am going to raise the matter with the government so that this does not happen again,’’ he stated.

CPI (M) leader Vinod Nikole accused the government of “apathy towards tribals”. He said that the issue was also raised in the assembly during his previous term but to no avail. “Instead of concentrating on urgent healthcare, the government has launched programs like the Ladki Behan Yojana, thereby neglecting the crucial aspects of rural healthcare,” he said. (With inputs from PTI)