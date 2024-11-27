ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman Dies En Route To Hospital In 'Poorly Equipped' Ambulance In Maharashtra

A pregnant woman from Palghar died en route to a hospital in a poorly equipped ambulance, sparking outrage over the lack of critical healthcare facilities.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File/ ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Palghar: A 26-year-old pregnant woman from Palghar district of Maharashtra died along with the fetus Tuesday evening in an ambulance which allegedly lacked inadequate oxygen supply.

The victim has been identified as Pinki Dongarkar from Sarni village in Palghar district. According to family members, Pinki complained of severe complications during labour pain and they took her to the Kasa rural hospital. As per PTI, the hospital staff referred Pinki to Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli due to her critical condition.

Family members alleged that even after making calls to the emergency number ‘108’, there was no ambulance available with emergency equipment. However, a common ambulance from Kasa was brought. But en route, Pinki developed complications and died along with the fetus, as health officials have confirmed.

Alleging lack of specialised ambulances, Palghar’s Civil Surgeon Dr. Ramdas Marad said, “If she (Pinki) had been brought earlier, we could have saved her." Marad claimed that all attempts by the health department to raise questions to the government about lack of specialised ambulance services went in vain.

Palghar BJP MP Dr. Hemant Savara called the incident ‘sad’ and asked the health authorities for an urgent response and more ambulances equipped with adequate oxygen and a doctor, and cardiac support. “I am going to raise the matter with the government so that this does not happen again,’’ he stated.

CPI (M) leader Vinod Nikole accused the government of “apathy towards tribals”. He said that the issue was also raised in the assembly during his previous term but to no avail. “Instead of concentrating on urgent healthcare, the government has launched programs like the Ladki Behan Yojana, thereby neglecting the crucial aspects of rural healthcare,” he said. (With inputs from PTI)

Read more:

  1. Newborn Dies After Woman Gives Birth On Hand Cart In MP's Sidhi
  2. Children, Pregnant Woman Among 21 Killed In Fresh Israeli Strike On School-turned-shelter In Gaza

Palghar: A 26-year-old pregnant woman from Palghar district of Maharashtra died along with the fetus Tuesday evening in an ambulance which allegedly lacked inadequate oxygen supply.

The victim has been identified as Pinki Dongarkar from Sarni village in Palghar district. According to family members, Pinki complained of severe complications during labour pain and they took her to the Kasa rural hospital. As per PTI, the hospital staff referred Pinki to Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli due to her critical condition.

Family members alleged that even after making calls to the emergency number ‘108’, there was no ambulance available with emergency equipment. However, a common ambulance from Kasa was brought. But en route, Pinki developed complications and died along with the fetus, as health officials have confirmed.

Alleging lack of specialised ambulances, Palghar’s Civil Surgeon Dr. Ramdas Marad said, “If she (Pinki) had been brought earlier, we could have saved her." Marad claimed that all attempts by the health department to raise questions to the government about lack of specialised ambulance services went in vain.

Palghar BJP MP Dr. Hemant Savara called the incident ‘sad’ and asked the health authorities for an urgent response and more ambulances equipped with adequate oxygen and a doctor, and cardiac support. “I am going to raise the matter with the government so that this does not happen again,’’ he stated.

CPI (M) leader Vinod Nikole accused the government of “apathy towards tribals”. He said that the issue was also raised in the assembly during his previous term but to no avail. “Instead of concentrating on urgent healthcare, the government has launched programs like the Ladki Behan Yojana, thereby neglecting the crucial aspects of rural healthcare,” he said. (With inputs from PTI)

Read more:

  1. Newborn Dies After Woman Gives Birth On Hand Cart In MP's Sidhi
  2. Children, Pregnant Woman Among 21 Killed In Fresh Israeli Strike On School-turned-shelter In Gaza

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WOMAN IN LABOURPREGNANT WOMAN DEATH MAHARASHTRAPREGNANT WOMAN DIES IN AMBULANCEMAHARASHTRA HEALTH DEPARTMENTPREGNANT WOMAN DEATH PALGHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.