Woman Dies In Telangana's Adilabad After Husband Forces Her To Have Abortion

Adilabad: A six-month pregnant woman died due to severe bleeding after her husband allegedly forced her to take abortion pills. The tragic incident took place in Bangaruguda of Adilabad rural Mandal.

According to ASI Maruthi, a 23-year-old lady was married to Sepurwar Prashanth of the same village three years ago. The couple has a two-year-old son. She was in the sixth month of her second pregnancy when her husband allegedly made her swallow unknown pills on Friday.

Soon after taking the pills, she began bleeding heavily. She was rushed to Adilabad RIMS Hospital for treatment. Doctors there confirmed it was a miscarriage and, seeing her deteriorating condition, referred her to Hyderabad for advanced care. Unfortunately, Pravalika died on Saturday night while undergoing treatment.

Following a complaint filed by her brother Rajesh, police have registered a case against her husband, Prashanth. The police are probing whether the abortion was linked to a superstitious belief that the husband may have believed that a woman should not be pregnant while performing rituals or responsibilities related to a new house. The accused has been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.