Pregnant Woman Carried For 3 KM On Stretcher In Telangana Due To Lack Of Road Connectivity

With no road access to the village, the husband of the seven-month pregnant woman was carried on a makeshift stretcher to the nearest medical facility.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Bhadradri Kothagudem: In a distressing incident highlighting the challenges faced by remote villages, a seven-month pregnant woman from Rallapuram village in Charla mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana had to be carried on a stretcher for three kilometers to access medical assistance.

A Life-Threatening Emergency
According to local sources, the woman, identified as Kunjam Maye, suffered a severe medical emergency when she experienced multiple fits, causing her condition to deteriorate rapidly. Despite the efforts of an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) who provided initial first aid, her situation worsened.

With no road access to the village, her husband, Pojjayya, and fellow villagers had no choice but to improvise a stretcher and carry her across rugged terrain to the nearest accessible location. After a grueling three-kilometer journey, they reached a village pond, where staff from the 108 ambulance service administered basic medical treatment.

From the pond, the ambulance transported her to the Satyanarayanapuram Primary Health Center (PHC). Recognizing the severity of her condition, she was then referred to the Bhadrachalam Government Hospital for advanced care.

Villagers Plead for Road Access
Villagers attributed Maye’s deteriorating health to malnutrition, stating that she had not eaten properly for two days. They expressed frustration over repeated appeals to authorities and public representatives to construct a road to their village, which remains inaccessible for over four kilometers from the Tali Peru project. Residents lamented the lack of infrastructure, stating that several lives have been lost due to delays in reaching emergency medical services.

PREGNANT WOMAN ON COT

