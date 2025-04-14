Pregnant Woman Beaten, Raped At Home In Roorkee

Roorkee: A pregnant woman was allegedly beaten up and raped by a man, who had sneaked into her home while she was alone, in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.

Based on her complaint, a case has been lodged and search is on for the accused. Also, the victim has undergone a medical examination, police said.

The incident took place in Mangalore police station area of ​​​​Haridwar on April 11 when the victim was alone at her house. The complaint stated that while the victim's husband had gone out for work, the accused had entered the house and attempted to rape her. When she protested, the accused assaulted her and raped her by holding her hostage, the complaint stated.

On hearing the victim's husband entering the house, the accused escaped by jumping from the roof. The woman's husband freed her and she narrated her ordeal. After this, he reported the matter at the local police station.

On information, a team from Mangalore police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Also, a forensic team was called to the spot.

"On the basis of the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against Vineet alias Bandar, a resident of Libbarheri area under various sections including rape. The medical examination of the victim has also been done. Currently, search is on for the accused," Shanti Kumar, inspector in-charge, Mangalore police station.