Pregnant Woman, Accomplice Nabbed With 15 Gram Heroin

Khanna: As Punjab continues with its battle against the scourge of drugs, a pregnant woman in Khanna was found to have entered the drug trade to run her house and collect money for her delivery.

The Police have arrested Mahi Rajput who is in the seventh month of her pregnancy along with her accomplice Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha and claim to have recovered 15 grams of heroin from them.

Both of them have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police sources disclosed that the accused Mahi is a resident of Sultanwind area of Amritsar. Her husband Arshdeep Singh was nabbed by the police a month ago while planning a robbery and is currently in jail.

After her husband was arrested, Mahi started supplying white liquor in connivance with Sukha. Police officials said that Mahi needed money for her husband's bail and her delivery which led her to supplying drugs along with Sukha.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amritpal Singh along with other personnel of Khanna Police Station were out for a routine checking when they saw a motorcycle trying to turn back in haste on seeing the Police party. The Police managed to intercept the rider because of the traffic.

According to the DSP, “The rider identified as Sukha quickly passed on a transparent envelope from his pocket and to Mahi who was sitting behind. Seeing the Police, she panicked and threw the envelope on the roadside. The Police found the envelope to be carrying 15 grams of heroin and arrested both of them on the spot.”

The accused are being questioned about their other accomplices in the drug supply chain.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government is continuing with its ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign against the drugs in the state on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The campaign has been on for 130 days during which the Police have nabbed a large number of peddlers and suppliers while recovering huge amounts of drugs from them. The recoveries include heroin, opium and poppy husk. A government spokesperson disclosed that by Monday 20878 drug smugglers had been arrested across the state.

The government has also constituted a five member cabinet subcommittee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs. According to Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy— Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention (EDP) to eradicate drugs from the state.