Pregnant Tribal Woman, Unborn Baby Die For Want Of Timely Medical Help In Gujarat
Vasniben Rajubhai Nayak was the second woman from Turkheda village in Kwant taluka to die in this manner
Published : September 17, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST
Chhotaudepur: Death of a pregnant woman on not getting timely medical assistance has once again brought the poor infrastructure in Turkheda village of Kwant taluka in Chhotaudepur district of Gujarat into the focus.
Vasniben Rajubhai Nayak, a 35-year-old mother of four children, was expecting her fifth child. A resident of Baskariya Falia in Turkheda village, she was visiting relatives in Khaidi Falia of the same village, which is located at a distance from her house when she went into labuor. She was carried in a sling for three kilometres from Khaidi Falia to Savda Phalia from where she was taken to Kwant Referral Hospital by 108 ambulance service. She was then referred to SSG Hospital in Vadodara for further treatment where both the mother and the baby died on Monday. The villagers said that she could have been saved if given timely treatment.
Her body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem on Tuesday and it was transported to Baskariya Falia in Turkheda village where the last rites were performed on Wednesday. On the way back, her body had to be carried in a sling for three kilometres.
She is the second woman from Turkheda to have lost her life in such circumstances. Last year, the Gujarat High Court had issued a suo motu notice following the death of another woman from Baskariya Falia, who had given birth while being carried in a sling to the nearest road head for being transported to the hospital.
While the baby survived, the mother died. The incident was reported in the media and the High Court had a suo motu notice to the Gujarat government while citing the approval to a road to be built at the cost of Rs 18 crore. The villagers told ETV Bharat that the work on the road had started but was halted on account of some issue related to the forest land.
The opposition Congress has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat over the latest incident. Sharing a video of the incident on the social media platform X, the Congress party wrote, "Another mother has lost her life in Chhotaudepur district due to the government's failure." It said the government which boasts of the Gujarat model is unable to provide even basic amenities to the state's people.
Turkheda is a big village located on the banks of the Narmada River in Gujarat. It is on the border of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. It lacks basic infrastructure such as roads, health and education facilities. The locals have been demanding better infrastructure and basic amenities.
The village comprising seven falias has a population of 3,500 and is a part of Hafeshwar Juth Gram Panchayat in Kwant taluka of Chhotaudepur district. The tribals living here face a lot of problems when it comes to availing medical interventions in health related issues. Since the nearest road head is at a distance, they often have to carry the patients in slings tied to wooden poles.
