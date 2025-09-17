ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Tribal Woman, Unborn Baby Die For Want Of Timely Medical Help In Gujarat

Chhotaudepur: Death of a pregnant woman on not getting timely medical assistance has once again brought the poor infrastructure in Turkheda village of Kwant taluka in Chhotaudepur district of Gujarat into the focus.

Vasniben Rajubhai Nayak, a 35-year-old mother of four children, was expecting her fifth child. A resident of Baskariya Falia in Turkheda village, she was visiting relatives in Khaidi Falia of the same village, which is located at a distance from her house when she went into labuor. She was carried in a sling for three kilometres from Khaidi Falia to Savda Phalia from where she was taken to Kwant Referral Hospital by 108 ambulance service. She was then referred to SSG Hospital in Vadodara for further treatment where both the mother and the baby died on Monday. The villagers said that she could have been saved if given timely treatment.

Her body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem on Tuesday and it was transported to Baskariya Falia in Turkheda village where the last rites were performed on Wednesday. On the way back, her body had to be carried in a sling for three kilometres.

She is the second woman from Turkheda to have lost her life in such circumstances. Last year, the Gujarat High Court had issued a suo motu notice following the death of another woman from Baskariya Falia, who had given birth while being carried in a sling to the nearest road head for being transported to the hospital.