Pregnant Leopard Dies After Being Caught In Poachers' Trap In Andhra, Autopsy Finds Two Dead Cubs In The Womb

Madanapalle: A female leopard was killed reportedly after being caught in a trap laid by poachers to illegally hunt wild boars in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district. The incident, which took place near Ponnutipalem village of Madanapalle mandal Wednesday morning, came to light in the afternoon.

According to Sub-DFO Srinivasulu, the leopard was two-year-old and had accidentally stepped into the trap set in a private field on the outskirts of the village. As soon as locals spotted the animal in the afternoon, they informed the forest department officials. However, by the time the forest personnel reached the spot, the leopard had already died.

The Leopard Was Pregnant

When a post-mortem was conducted, it was found that the leopard was pregnant with two cubs and was just 20 days away from giving birth. Veterinary doctors informed that the cubs also died due to the trauma and injuries sustained due to the trap.