Pregnant Leopard Dies After Being Caught In Poachers' Trap In Andhra, Autopsy Finds Two Dead Cubs In The Womb

A pregnant leopard met a tragic death after getting caught in the trap laid by poachers. Forest officials discovered two cubs in womb during post-mortem.

Pregnant Leopard Dies After Being Caught In Poachers' Trap In Andhra, Autopsy Finds Two Dead Cubs In The Womb
Pregnant Leopard Dies After Being Caught In Poachers' Trap In Andhra, Autopsy Finds Two Dead Cubs In The Womb
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST

Madanapalle: A female leopard was killed reportedly after being caught in a trap laid by poachers to illegally hunt wild boars in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district. The incident, which took place near Ponnutipalem village of Madanapalle mandal Wednesday morning, came to light in the afternoon.

According to Sub-DFO Srinivasulu, the leopard was two-year-old and had accidentally stepped into the trap set in a private field on the outskirts of the village. As soon as locals spotted the animal in the afternoon, they informed the forest department officials. However, by the time the forest personnel reached the spot, the leopard had already died.

The Leopard Was Pregnant

When a post-mortem was conducted, it was found that the leopard was pregnant with two cubs and was just 20 days away from giving birth. Veterinary doctors informed that the cubs also died due to the trauma and injuries sustained due to the trap.

Strongly criticising such illegal acts, the forest officials said they are currently investigating use of such traps in area to curb such incidents. "Poaching and using of snares are punishable offence under the Wildlife Protection Act. Those found guilty will face stringent punishment. A thorough investigation has been launched to catch the miscreants involved in laying the trap," said a senior forest official.

