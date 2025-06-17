Pre-Monsoon Showers Hit Himachal; Monsoon Likely Around June 25

Shimla: Pre-monsoon showers have arrived in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat. Several districts reported light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours.

The weather office has forecast that the rain is likely to continue across the state until June 22, with temperatures expected to drop significantly after June 20.

Shobit Katiyar, a meteorologist at IMD, said, "Firstly, if we talk about temperatures in Himachal Pradesh, in our lower hills, the temperature ranges around 33 to 39 degrees. In mid-hill areas, this temperature is between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius, while in the high hills, it can be seen between 21 to 27 degrees Celsius.

"At most places, the temperature is staying around the normal range, just like we had predicted earlier that the heatwave in Himachal Pradesh would be visible till 15th June, from 16th June onwards, there will be a significant drop in temperature. So as we can see, there is no heatwave condition anywhere now," he added.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has reached several parts of western, central, and eastern India, and is expected to advance further over the next 2-3 days. Rain activity is likely to intensify in Himachal Pradesh from June 20, with the monsoon expected to arrive in the state on schedule.

"If we talk about the monsoon", Shobit Katiyar added, "then currently our southwest monsoon has reached many parts of western India, central India, and even some other areas of eastern India. In the next 2–3 days, the conditions are very favourable for the monsoon to advance further. Due to this, it will cover more parts of central, western, and eastern India in the coming 2–3 days. After that, the monsoon will move rapidly towards the hilly regions of northwestern India".

He added, "In Himachal Pradesh, the normal monsoon date is 25th June. However, from around 20th June onwards, rain activity in Himachal Pradesh is expected to increase significantly. As we have seen, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in a few districts. We are closely monitoring the monsoon's progress. Around 3-4 days before it enters Himachal Pradesh, we will inform you in advance." The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh between June 20 and 22.