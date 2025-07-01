Prayagraj Violence Accused Holding Ears In Apology: Video Goes Viral, Case Filed Against Cops At NHRC

Prayagraj: A video of 52 accused, arrested in connection with violence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, holding their ears in apology has brought the role of the police under the scanner with a complaint being filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

ETV Bharat has not confirmed the authenticity of the video while police denied forcing accused to apologise.

In the video, the accused are seen sitting on the ground near the prisoner van, holding their ears. It is said that the video was recorded before the accused were taken to the court.

DCP Yamunanagar Vivek Chandra Yadav said police did not give any such instructions to the accused. If a person apologises voluntarily, then it has nothing to do with the police, he added.

Advocate Gajendra Singh Yadav has lodged a complaint with the NHRC alleging that the police publicly humiliated the accused, thereby violating human rights. The advocate has demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident and action against those guilty.

Investigation has revealed that the accused looted mobiles, mobile data terminals and event registers from the police riot control vehicles. Riot control equipment including cane shield, body protector, mail mat, stick, car jack, wrench, rod, bag, crime scene tape, scissors, dagger, cap, evidence stand, stand plate, torch, rope and first aid kits have been looted from the vehicle.

DCP Yamunanagar said a total of 15 sections, including two under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, have been imposed against the miscreants.

Police probing into the case of riot, arson and violence in Karchana in Prayagraj on June 30 has revealed that the crowd was incited by a rumour of the arrest of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. This rumour was spread through a WhatsApp group. Photographs and videos of every activity of Azad and his supporters were being posted in this WhatsApp group.

A day before the violence, youths were informed about the arrival of Azad at Isota village. In the morning, information was posted about the Bhim Army chief's arrival at the airport. A large number of youths gathered at Hanumanpur Mori intersection, waiting for around two and a half hours for Azad's arrival. Then someone posted in the group that Azad was arrested by the police in Prayagraj. Following this information, youths became violent and started vandalising police vehicles, leaving police apparently helpless in front of the angry mob.

DCP Yamunanagar Yadav said police have so far named 54 accused and a case has been registered against 604 people while 75 people have been arrested. Cops from Phulpur, Baragaon and Pindra police stations were deployed outside the airport premises. A major reason behind the violence in Bhadaura market on June 30 is believed to be the negligence of the police and the intelligence system. The police had no idea that thousands of youths would gather in Isota village on the news of Azad's arrival.