Prayagraj: Two Sisters Adopted by Danish Woman Return to India after 62 Years

Prayagraj: Back in 1962, two sisters from the Children National Institute orphanage were adopted by a Danish woman. Almost 62 years later, the duo- Rani and Sushma returned home in India and reminisced their sweet childhood here.

Their childhood memories were refreshed when they reached the Children National Institute Orphanage on April 2, after 62 years. Recalling where they lived, both of them visited every corner of the campus in their two-day trip to their childhood abode. They were also accompanied to the market for shopping, and showered with enormous gifts.

The duo also went around on a tour of the philosophical places of the city. 'They were eagerly waiting to come to Prayagraj for years. Despite growing up there, this orphanage in Prayagraj holds a special place for them. They often spoke of the memories they created here but regretted the fact that they could not be back here in all these years.

However, in March, they planned to visit India. They travelled to Delhi from Denmark and then went straight to the Swaraj Bhawan complex and visited the Children's National Institute, where they had spent a great chunk of their childhood.

They had loads of fun with the girls living in the orphanage and clicked photos and videos with them. They also promised to meet the girls once in every two years. Secretary of Children National Institute, Colonel RK Kok told that Rani and Sushma had come to Prayagraj to relive their memories. Their eyes got wet when they set foot on campus, she added.

"They consider the institute their motherland, just like everyone else does. I am so happy to see them and find them in peace. Finally, they could manage to come back and find their roots here," he added.