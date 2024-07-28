Three Devotees Killed, 22 Injured In Bus-loader Collision On Prayagraj-Mirzapur Road

Mirzapur: A horrific road accident took place on Sunday, July 28, in Khamharia village of Vindhyachal police station area after a private bus collided with a loader killing three devotees and injuring 22 others. The loader full of devotees was coming from Manikpur, Kada, Prayagraj for Vindhyachal Darshan.

The deceased have been identified as Kalu Chauhan (60), Photi Devi (52) and Reshma Devi (28). All of them were residents of Sarai Mamarez, Prayagraj. Among the 22 seriously injured in the accident is a five-year-old child. Due to his critical condition, he has been referred to Varanasi.

Hearing the screams of the victim after the accident, a crowd of people gathered at the spot and immediately informed the police about the accident. The police rushed to the spot in no time. With the help of local people, officials took out the injured from the damaged loader.

Additional Superintendent of Police Operation (SP), OP Singh said that the bus driver fled from the spot after the accident. Seeing the seriousness of the incident, SP City Nitesh Singh, Additional SP OP Singh, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shiv Pratap Shukla, Principal of Medical College Dr Vishwajit Das and Medical Superintendent Dr AK Sinha were present at the Trauma Center.