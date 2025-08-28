Prayagraj Man Held For Killing Grandson During Black Magic

Prayagraj: In a shocker, a man was arrested for beheading his grandson and chopping off hands and feet in the name of black magic in Sadiapur under the Kareli police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday, police said. After the ghastly act, the body was thrown away, they added.

It is learnt that the victim, Piyush, has been missing since Tuesday morning. His father, Ajay Singh, is no more and he lived with his mother Kamini near the gurudwara in Sadiyapur. Piyush was studying in Class 11 at Saraswati Vidhyamandir.

During the investigation, police found from the CCTV footage that a man was carrying, on a scooter, a mutilated body wrapped in polythene in the Lawayan Kuria village on Tuesday evening. Based on the footage, the scooter was traced and found to belong to one Sharan Singh, a property dealer in Sadiyapur.

According to Kamini, Piyush went to school on Tuesday morning and did not return in the afternoon. Later, it was found that he didn't attend the school that day, which prompted her to inform the police. "Sharan Singh practices black magic. He sacrificed both my children for this. He had decided to sacrifice five children," she said.

"In her complaint, she accused the grandfather, Saran Singh, who was arrested in Kareli. He confessed to the murder during the interrogation at the Kareli police station," an official said.

Prayagraj's ACP Barhana Siddharth Singh Meena said on the complaint of the victim's mother, the accused Sharan Singh, along with his wife and son, have been arrested and are currently being interrogated.