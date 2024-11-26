Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025: Robots Will Extinguish Fire; 50 Fire Stations And 20 Posts Will Be Set-Up

Prayagraj: The Mahakumbh will start here on January 13, 2025, and all the departments are preparing for it. The fire department is making all the efforts to ensure that the mega event is safe.

ADG Fire Services Padmaja Chouhan on Monday checked the robots, that will be used to extinguish the fire and conducted a rehearsal. Chouhan claimed that efforts are underway to make the Mahakumbh Mela a zero-fire incident.

Officials are also checking the power connection, to avoid instances of short-circuit. They are also making people aware of what to do in case a short-circuit happens.

They said that devices like fire robots, smoke extinguishers, hand-controlled branches, battery-operated hydraulic-cutter, searchlights, searchlights with a view, fire hooks, trolley mounted high-pressure portable extinguishers will be used in the Mahakumbh.

They said that other devices like fire-bullet, foam tender, and articulating water tower were also checked during the rehearsal. ADG Chouhan said that for the first time, robots are being used to extinguish fire in the Mahakumbh and 80 fire quick-response vehicles will be pressed into service.

"We will also use an articulating water tower to douse the fire from a height. This equipment will be used where fire brigade personnel cannot reach," Chouhan said.

Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said that at least 50 fire stations and 20 fire posts will be built during the Makakumbh. "During the Mahakumbh, fire brigade personnel will keep a watch on their bikes for 24 hours. At least 2,200 fire-brigade personnel will be deployed during the mega-event and they will give their best services."