Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 Claim To Make World's Largest Rangoli

Prayagraj: Preparations are underway by the Uttar Pradesh government on a war footing for the Maha Kumbh 2025, which will be held here from January 13.

To make Maha Kumbh divine and grand, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has made a special rangoli. It is claimed that this is the world's largest rangoli. Preparations are on to register it in the London-based World Book of Records. This rangoli is made in an area of ​​55,000 square feet in Yamuna Christian College. It has been prepared with about 11 tonnes of colour.

Biodegradable powder, natural colours, and flower petals have been used in preparing the rangoli. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Deep Shikha Pandey said that the rangoli was prepared by over 50 women, children and other artists in 72 hours.

During this, an exhibition was also organised by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. Various types of cultural programs were also organised by the civic body. The youth gave the message of cleanliness by performing street plays, while school children took out a parade.