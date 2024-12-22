Alakh Darbari Saints Arrive At Maha Kumbh In UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Members of sub-akhadas have started thronging ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela here.

Saints of Alakh Darbari reach Maha Kumbh

A group of saints of Alakh Darbari, associated with Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara have already reached the Maha Kumbh site here. The saints, who worship Lord Shiva, keep a bell tied to their waist. Their arrival at any place is marked by the sound emanating from the bell. The saints are also considered the Ganas of Lord Shiva. It is believed that the bell tied to their waist signifies Lord Shiva's carriage Nandi. The saints do not beg for alms but if someone donates voluntarily in their kamandal, they accept it.

The saints keep moving

The saints do not restrict themselves to a single place in the Maha Kumbh and can be seen running around. They do not stop even when someone offers them alms. They are also called the 'non-stop saints' of the Kumbh. The saints of Alakh Darbar never have their food before offering it to Lord Shiva and the poor. Their daily routine involves cooking food from ingredients received in alms. They first offer it to Lord Shiva and then feed the poor. They consume whatever is left as God's blessings. The saints often do not get alms for several days. On such days, they just drink water and remained engaged in sadhana.

Post-death ritual of the saints

The saints are educated in scriptures and the science of weapons. When a saint of Alakh Darbar dies irrespective of the place across the country, his last rites are conducted in Kumbh. As part of the post-death ritual of the saints, 'Dhul roti' is distributed so that it can be publicised who the sadhu was and where he was from. After this, a team is formed who raise the slogan 'Lage lath phate khopdi chatachat maal niklao khatakhat'.

Earlier, Naga sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara had demanded a ban on the entry of non-Sanatanis in the Kumbh Mela. They said that one has to pu ta tilak on the forehead and 'kalava' on wrist to enter the Mela premises. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the Naga sadhus said that if a Sanatani comes to Kumbh Mela then it is mandatory to have a tilak and 'kalava'. This decision has been taken to save the Indian culture and the sanctity of the Sangam city, they added.