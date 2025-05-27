Spiritual Prayagraj Also Witness Of Several Key Criminal Incidents; Bombs Used In Them

Prayagraj: Prayagraj, known for its spiritual significance, has also witnessed several key criminal incidents. The big criminal incidents, including the Umesh Pal murder, are related to bomb blasts.

A common link in all the big crimes is Guddu Muslim. A bomb blast in Pragayraj claimed 13 lives. Apart from this, several people have been killed or injured while making bombs. On May 19, 2025, a youth was killed while making a bomb. 25 related incidents have been reported in the past three months.

Prayagraj Police will soon start 'Operation Dhamaka' to curb such incidents. Shyam Krushna Pandey, who was studying at Allahabad University in 1963, said that in 1905, during the opposition to the division of Bengal by the British, Prayagraj played a key role.

"Babu Sundar Lal and Govind Vallabh Pant, Babu Kailash Nath Katju, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi and Sir Sundar Lal were key leaders. At that time, no bomb blast took place here," recalled Pandey.

It is known that a few freedom fighters from Calcutta (now Kolkata) were taught how to make bombs in Prayagraj during pre-independence time, and after this, bomb attacks started in the country.

Prof. Yogeshwar Tiwari of Allahabad University said, Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt threw bombs on the Central Assembly in Delhi on April 8, 1929. It is said that the duo got training for making bombs in Ahiyapur.

Pandey added that earlier, the students' unions were disorganised and played a key role in the freedom struggle. "The first murder using a bomb in Prayagraj took place in 1972. An engineer was killed as he was opposing gambling dens near his house. In 1974, Rajkumar was killed using a bomb near Nath Gym. Then bombs were used frequently," Pandey added.

Abhay Awasthi, who also studied at Allahabad University, said that people used to keep materials used to make bombs in blazers. "In the 1970s, every locality had one such person, who used to know how to make bombs," he said.

In the 1980s, the criminals started making petrol bombs. Raju was known to make petrol bombs, and he had trained Chand Baba, who was killed by Atiq Ahmad. Shriram was also known for making petrol bombs. His brother had killed Vinod Gupta, the owner of Pushpanjali Hotel.

Those who used to make bombs were then called to different cities in India. Some of the known bomb makers were Pappu Disco, Islam Nate, Jagga, Salim Naini, Rais Tulla, Kinna Passi etc.

Pandey added that student unions started using bombs in 1990. "Bombs were also used to win elections of student unions," he said. However, the Uttar Pradesh government then banned the student unions in 2005. For the first time, a remote bomb was used to attack Cabinet Minister Gopal Gupta Nandi on July 12, 2010. While Nandi was severely injured, three others had died. In July 2022, bombs reached schools and were used when two groups clashed. Police had arrested at least 24 students.

In 2017, Akhilesh Tripathi Nirala was killed using a bomb. On February 24, 2023, BJP leader Umesh Pal was shot dead using bombs and bullets. Also, there was an illegal bomb-making factory here, and on October 12, 2011, 13 workers were killed when bombs exploded.

Former IG KP Singh said that making bombs was easy, and the material was easily available.