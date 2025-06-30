ETV Bharat / state

Prayagraj Dalit Minor Girl, Taken To Kerala For 'Terror Training', Rescued; 2 Held

Kahkasha allegedly took her first to Delhi and then to Kerala. On her way, the minor girl was allegedly molested by Mohammad Kaif.

Prayagraj Dalit Minor Girl, Taken To Kerala For 'Terror Training', Rescued; 2 Held
Published : June 30, 2025 at 3:19 PM IST

Updated : June 30, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST

Prayagraj: A minor Dalit girl from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly taken from Prayagraj to Kerala, where she was forced to join a terror training centre, police said. The alleged conspiracy to push a Dalit minor girl in the Phulpur area into terrorist activities has come to light after police arrested Mohammad Kaif and Kahkasha Bano on charges of 'brainwashing' and luring the minor girl who was also allegedly asked to quit her religion.

Kahkasha also allegedly offered her money and promised better prospects. DCP of Ganganagar Zone Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said in her complaint to police, her mother on June 28 wrote on May 8, that her 15-year-old daughter had gone to attend a wedding ceremony at a village, but did not return.

After a few days, the minor girl called her mother and told Kahkasha Bano had taken her to Kerala and tried to forcibly convert her. Police got information about her presence at a railway station in Kerala. The girl was brought to Prayagraj where police interrogated her.

During the interrogation, she revealed Kahkasha Bano lured her with money and took her first to Delhi and then to Kerala. On her way to the southern state, she was allegedly molested by Mohammad Kaif.

In Kerala, she was introduced to some suspicious people, who pressurised her to take training in jihad. According to the girl, she was shown videos filled with fanatic materials there. Later Railways Police rescued her. According to Gunawat, the accused are part of an organised gang that lures Dalit minor girls and pushes them into anti-national activities.

