Pratyay Amrit, The Nitish Go-To Man, To Be Next Bihar Chief Secretary

The 1991-batch IAS officer has a stellar reputation in Bihar’s civil service circles and is known for his administrative skills.

Pratyay Amrit(right) with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 8:33 PM IST

Updated : August 4, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST

Patna: In a significant decision, the Bihar government paved the way for the ascension of development commissioner Pratyay Amrit, who would be the next chief secretary of the state.

Amrit is known as a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and a go-getter when it comes to government-related development and welfare works. He will take charge on September 1, after the present chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena retires on August 31.

In a letter issued by the general administration department, additional chief secretary B Rajender, on the orders of Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Amrit has also been given additional charge of officer on special duty (OSD) in the chief secretary’s office till he assumes charge of his new posting.

Amrit is a Bihar cadre IAS of the 1991 batch and will retire from service on July 31, 2027. Apart from being the development commissioner, which is considered the second most important post after chief secretary in Bihar bureaucracy, he also holds the charge of additional chief secretary of the health and disaster management departments.

He pipped fellow IAS officer S. Siddharth, who also belongs to the 1991 batch, to the post. The latter is retiring on November 30 this year.

He had previously served as district magistrate of Katihar and Saran, and also as secretary in the road construction department.

The Centre bestowed the award for excellence in public administration in the individual category on him in 2011. He is known for his knowledge of the Santhali language apart from Hindi, English, Maithili, and Bhojpuri.

