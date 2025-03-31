Pratapgarh Dalit Nurse Died By Suicide, Three Including Hospital's Doctor And Ward Boy Arrested: Police

Pratapgarh: Shocking revelations were made by police in the alleged gang rape and murder of a young dalit woman last week at a private hospital in Raniganj area of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. During investigation, it was revealed that the woman died by suicide after the accused sexually expoited her for months on false promise of marriage. Three persons including a doctor, hospital's manager and the hospital's ward boy have been arrested and sent to jail.

Pratapgarh SP Anil Kumar informed that hospital's ward boy Shahbaz, the prime accused in the case, had been in a relationship with the victim, who also worked at the same hospital, and frequently engaged in sexual activity with her. However, despite the woman's repeated requests, he refused to marry her. Hurt by this, the woman attempted to end her life in the hospital.

Accused Tried To Destroy Evidence

The SP informed, "Shahbaz tried to save the girl with the help of the doctor, but she died. After this, all the evidence was destroyed at the hospital. The accused did not disclose the truth before her family members, and rather told them that that the girl had reached the hospital in a critical condition."

Following investigation, Police arrested ward boy Shahbaz, doctor Amit Pandey and hospital manager Sunil Yadav on charges of murder and gang rape. Three other hospital staff have also been detained for questioning.

What Happened On March 27

For the last four years, the 22-year-old victim had been working as a nurse at the private hospital, and she also looked after cleaning activities. "On March 27, our daughter left home for duty. At night, we received a call from the hospital staff who informed that she has died. They shifted her body to our home in an ambulance," stated her family members.

The mother claimed that there were injury marks on her daughter's body. "She was murdered after gang rape," she alleged.

Even though police assured of taking action once they receive the post mortem report, on March 28, the victim's family members and several villagers staged a protest outside the police station by placing her body on a cot. The angry mob also pelted stones, injuring 13 persons including the circle officer.

Later, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members, police registered a case against the doctor, manager, hospital owner, ward boy and six other employees under sections of gang rape and murder. Further investigation into the matter is underway.