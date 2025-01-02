ETV Bharat / state

Prashant Kishor Starts Fast Unto Death To Press Demand For BPSC Exam Cancellation

Prashant Kishor announced at the historic Gandhi Maidan, a nearby location from where several aggrieved candidates have been on a protest for nearly two weeks.

Prashant Kishor Starts Fast Unto Death To Press Demand For BPSC Exam Cancellation
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor (PTI)
By PTI

Patna: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday announced that he was commencing a fast unto death to press the demand for cancellation of the recently held Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

Kishor made the announcement at the historic Gandhi Maidan, a couple of kilometres from the spot where several aggrieved candidates have been on a round-the-clock protest for nearly two weeks.

"My demands include cancellation of the exam and holding of fresh tests. I also seek action against corrupt officials who had allegedly put posts, to be filled by the exams, on sale," Kishor told reporters.

On Monday, shortly after a delegation of protesters met Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Kishor had said he would wait for "48 hours" and intensify the stir if the Nitish Kumar government failed to take any action on the alleged paper leak for the Combined Competitive Exams held on December 13 last year.

