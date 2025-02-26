ETV Bharat / state

Prashant Kishore Challenges Dhoni in Tamil Nadu: 'Will Help TVK Win 2026 Elections, Overtake MSD In...'

Mahabalipuram: Former election strategist Prashant Kishore Wednesday made a tall promise of surpassing Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in popularity in Tamil Nadu as he announced his support for helping Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) win the 2026 Assembly elections in the southern state.

With Actor Vijay sitting by his side during the TVK's first-anniversary event here, Kishore claimed Dhoni was the "only Bihari" who was more popular in Tamil Nadu than Dhoni.

"Dhoni is the only Bihari who is more popular than Prashant Kishor in Tamil Nadu. But make no mistake, next year when I contribute and help you win, then I will be taking over Dhoni in popularity," PK, as he is widely known, said.

Earlier this month, Kishore had announced that he would serve as a 'special adviser' to Vijay and TVK. "If I make TVK win next year, who will be more popular, my fellow Bihari Dhoni who makes Chennai Superkings win every time or me? So I have to compete with Mr Dhoni. I will make TVK, under your leader, win. That is why I am here," he said.

Kishore was addressing the gathering in English but promised that he would learn enough Tamil to give a thank-you speech in the language when TVK wins next year.

"I don't speak Tamil but I do understand it a little bit. One thing I can promise you is that when TVK wins, and many of you sitting on both sides, become the policy-makers and rulers under the leadership of Vijay, when I return here to give the thank you speech, it will be in Tamil. I will make every effort to speak enough Tamil to thank people after TVK victory," he said.

PK said he each state in India has its share of problems and its share of legacy it takes pride in, however, lately, India has been "forced" to believe that the "Gujarat model is the best model".

"I think Tamil Nadu model of development, sans corruption communalism and dynasty, ...is the perfect development model for TN and all other states," PK said.

PK, who recently founded Jan Suraaj Party, said Tamil Nadu has achieved a lot in development patterns compared to other states but the level of political corruption in the southern state was "unprecedented".