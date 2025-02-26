Prashant Kishore Challenges Dhoni in Tamil Nadu: 'Will Help TVK Win 2026 Elections, Overtake MSD In...'

Mahabalipuram: Former election strategist Prashant Kishore Wednesday made a tall promise of surpassing Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in popularity in Tamil Nadu as he announced his support for helping Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) win the 2026 Assembly elections in the southern state.
With Actor Vijay sitting by his side during the TVK's first-anniversary event here, Kishore claimed Dhoni was the "only Bihari" who was more popular in Tamil Nadu than Dhoni.
"Dhoni is the only Bihari who is more popular than Prashant Kishor in Tamil Nadu. But make no mistake, next year when I contribute and help you win, then I will be taking over Dhoni in popularity," PK, as he is widely known, said.
Earlier this month, Kishore had announced that he would serve as a 'special adviser' to Vijay and TVK. "If I make TVK win next year, who will be more popular, my fellow Bihari Dhoni who makes Chennai Superkings win every time or me? So I have to compete with Mr Dhoni. I will make TVK, under your leader, win. That is why I am here," he said.
Kishore was addressing the gathering in English but promised that he would learn enough Tamil to give a thank-you speech in the language when TVK wins next year.
"I don't speak Tamil but I do understand it a little bit. One thing I can promise you is that when TVK wins, and many of you sitting on both sides, become the policy-makers and rulers under the leadership of Vijay, when I return here to give the thank you speech, it will be in Tamil. I will make every effort to speak enough Tamil to thank people after TVK victory," he said.
PK said he each state in India has its share of problems and its share of legacy it takes pride in, however, lately, India has been "forced" to believe that the "Gujarat model is the best model".
"I think Tamil Nadu model of development, sans corruption communalism and dynasty, ...is the perfect development model for TN and all other states," PK said.
PK, who recently founded Jan Suraaj Party, said Tamil Nadu has achieved a lot in development patterns compared to other states but the level of political corruption in the southern state was "unprecedented".
"There are states which are lagging in many other indicators but when it comes to political corruption, there is no state which I will rate worse than Tamil Nadu. You have to correct it," he said in his address.
Taking a dig at the BJP-led central government, Kishore said that a nation cannot have development "when 20 percent of your population is living in fear".
"There is a lot of talk about India becoming Viksit Bharat as our Prime Minister says. You can't have a developed nation where 20 percent of our fellow citizens are living in fear, are anxious just because they belong to a particular religion...by and large Tamil Nadu people have held the fort against communalism," he said.
Speaking on his role in TVK's preparation for the 2026 assembly elections, PK said: "A lot of people think that TVK with PK has a better chance of winning. Your victory or the final result has nothing with PK, it has all to do with your work, your leader's work...I am not helping my brother my friend Vijay. He does not need it. I am here because I truly feel, my announcement has been that I will not work with any leader or party but then Vijay is not a political leader for me, he is a new hope for Tamil Nadu. And that is why I am here. TVK is not a political party for me, it is a movement of millions of those who want to see a political order in Tamil Nadu."
He asked TVK workers to adopt the three Cs "courage, compassion and commitment" if TVK wants to win the 2026 elections.
"You need to have the courage to stand against injustice and compassion for citizens who are left behind. Also, make a commitment that in the next 100 days, each one of you will atleast 10 new members to TVK family...raise the hand and take this resolve...," he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Vijay said TVK was an emerging political force with a firm commitment to "creating history in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections of Tamil Nadu like 1967 and 1977 assembly elections of our state".
"Without compromising our party's ideological principles at any cost, I am here to collaborate and work with you towards upholding the secular democratic ideals in TN and beyond," Vijay said.