Prashant Bhushan Alleges Missing Voters In SIR Rolls

Patna: Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan dropped a bomb on Saturday by asserting that there were people whose names were neither in the draft electoral roll published recently under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), nor in the list of deleted electors, but were present in the earlier electoral rolls.

Bhushan added that at least nine such instances at three polling booths in Sheikhpura Assembly constituency have been detected, and wondered how many such voters could be present across the state.

Citing research done by an assistant professor of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies (ANSISS) in Patna, the lawyer said: “Incidentally, all the nine persons are from the minority community. I don’t know how many more such people could be there. The numbers could run up to lakhs of them. This is a very serious issue, and its enormity could be assessed only after analysing the older electoral rolls, especially the one published in January 2025.”

Speaking further, Bhushan pointed out that the voter list of the state published in January this year had around 8 crore voters, of which over 7.24 crore found place in the draft electoral roll published under SIR, while more than 65 lakh were deleted as dead, missing, migrated, and multiple-listed.

“We are already grappling to find out how around 22 lakh people could die in the state in a span of seven months from January 1 to August 1 this year. We have already found several people who were declared dead but are alive. And now this new matter has come up,” Bhushan added.

The advocate, representing the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and others, who have challenged the SIR in the Supreme Court, expressed the possibility of the insertion of new people in the draft electoral roll, and called for a thorough probe into the matter.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a public dialogue on SIR in Patna, Bhushan alleged that the Election Commission (EC) officials were still resisting the apex court’s order on inclusion of Aadhaar identity as a valid proof of residence, date of birth and existence under the SIR.

“Everything should be done transparently because the EC still wants to do some mischief,” Bhushan added.

The lawyer had cited the research done by an assistant professor of economics, Vidyarthi Vikas, who narrated to ETV Bharat how he got a call from a few people of Husainabad village of Arirari block under Sheikhpura Assembly constituency.

“The callers told me that their names were struck off from the voter list, and they wanted to know the reasons. I downloaded the list of deleted voters of their booth numbers 172, 173, 174 in the constituency, and sent it to them via mobile phone,” Vikas said.

“They called back to tell us that their names were not in the list of deleted voters. I asked them to be happy because it meant that they were present in the SIR draft electoral roll,” Vikas added.

A couple of days later, they called again to tell the assistant professor that their names were not present even in the SIR draft electoral roll. It set the alarm bells ringing, and he delved into the matter, taking the help of two of his acquaintances as well.