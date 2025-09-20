Prashant Bhushan Alleges Missing Voters In SIR Rolls
Prashant Bhushan drops a bomb on SIR, says there are voters present neither in the draft electoral rolls, nor in the deleted voters' list.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 20, 2025 at 6:57 PM IST
Patna: Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan dropped a bomb on Saturday by asserting that there were people whose names were neither in the draft electoral roll published recently under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), nor in the list of deleted electors, but were present in the earlier electoral rolls.
Bhushan added that at least nine such instances at three polling booths in Sheikhpura Assembly constituency have been detected, and wondered how many such voters could be present across the state.
Citing research done by an assistant professor of the AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies (ANSISS) in Patna, the lawyer said: “Incidentally, all the nine persons are from the minority community. I don’t know how many more such people could be there. The numbers could run up to lakhs of them. This is a very serious issue, and its enormity could be assessed only after analysing the older electoral rolls, especially the one published in January 2025.”
Speaking further, Bhushan pointed out that the voter list of the state published in January this year had around 8 crore voters, of which over 7.24 crore found place in the draft electoral roll published under SIR, while more than 65 lakh were deleted as dead, missing, migrated, and multiple-listed.
“We are already grappling to find out how around 22 lakh people could die in the state in a span of seven months from January 1 to August 1 this year. We have already found several people who were declared dead but are alive. And now this new matter has come up,” Bhushan added.
The advocate, representing the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and others, who have challenged the SIR in the Supreme Court, expressed the possibility of the insertion of new people in the draft electoral roll, and called for a thorough probe into the matter.
Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a public dialogue on SIR in Patna, Bhushan alleged that the Election Commission (EC) officials were still resisting the apex court’s order on inclusion of Aadhaar identity as a valid proof of residence, date of birth and existence under the SIR.
“Everything should be done transparently because the EC still wants to do some mischief,” Bhushan added.
The lawyer had cited the research done by an assistant professor of economics, Vidyarthi Vikas, who narrated to ETV Bharat how he got a call from a few people of Husainabad village of Arirari block under Sheikhpura Assembly constituency.
“The callers told me that their names were struck off from the voter list, and they wanted to know the reasons. I downloaded the list of deleted voters of their booth numbers 172, 173, 174 in the constituency, and sent it to them via mobile phone,” Vikas said.
“They called back to tell us that their names were not in the list of deleted voters. I asked them to be happy because it meant that they were present in the SIR draft electoral roll,” Vikas added.
A couple of days later, they called again to tell the assistant professor that their names were not present even in the SIR draft electoral roll. It set the alarm bells ringing, and he delved into the matter, taking the help of two of his acquaintances as well.
The researchers burnt the midnight oil to pore through the relevant portions of the draft electoral roll published under SIR.
“The names of Imtiyaz Khan, Raunak Khatun, Shahnaz Khatun, Shahzad Khan, Shano Begum, Somi Khatun, Vasi Khan, Ladli Khatun and Shama Parween were missing from the draft electoral roll, as well as the list of deleted voters. We have their Election Photo Identity (EPIC) numbers. We found that the first seven names are completely missing from both the lists, while the last two names were present in the draft roll with wrong EPIC numbers,” Vikas told ETV Bharat.
The ANSISS faculty asserted that the EPICs point out that all nine persons must have been present in the previous electoral rolls.
“We tried to download the past electoral rolls of 2020 and before, but failed to get those pertaining to Husainabad. Rolls of some other village would get downloaded in its place. At present, we have no means to compare.” Vikas added.
Speaking further, Vikas said that the BLOs are still not accepting Aadhaar as documentary proof for inclusion in the voter list. The women staying with their in-laws are being asked to bring their birth certificates of their father or his residential certificate.
“An additional problem is that they are poor people and will face problems in re-inclusion of their names, or when they go to vote. This could be the tip of the iceberg of similar deletions elsewhere,” Vikas said.
Bihar had around 7.9 crore electors when the EC started SIR in June. Over 65 lakh of them were struck off the draft electoral roll published on August 1 as a part of the exercise. The Commission gave a month’s time to the people to raise claims or objections if their names had been wrongly deleted.
The final roll would be published on September 30, after which the notification for the Bihar Legislative Assembly election would be issued. The polls are expected in November.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is already hearing a bunch of petitions challenging SIR, and the final hearing is scheduled on October 7.
