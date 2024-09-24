Prasad Of Major Temples In Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon To Be Tested Ahead Of Navratri

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh): Following the controversy over the prasad at the Tirupati temple, the Food and Drug Administration Department has decided to test the prasad distributed at Dongargarh's Bamleshwari temple, one of the major temples of Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. Officials confirmed that given the upcoming Navratri festival, samples of prasad will be taken with the permission of the temple authorities for testing in a lab.
Rajnandgaon District Food and Safety Officer Domenra Dhruv said that talks are being held with the Bamleshwari Temple Trust adding that a sample of Prasad will be sent for testing to know the details of the quality of the ingredients.
According to the Food Safety Officer, apart from Bamleshwari temple, samples of prasad will be taken from major temples including Maa Patal Bhairavi Temple in Rajnandgaon, and Balaji Temple in Shringarpur. He said that talks are going on with all the temple trusts in this regard.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government is also taking proactive measures to prevent similar incidents in all temples in the state including the Char Dham. According to the state's Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj, the prasad offered in the temples will be tested in labs to ensure no impurity.
The move aims to restore devotees' faith and confidence in the sanctity of the prasad. Temple kitchens and materials used for prasad preparation will also undergo rigorous checks. Regular testing will be conducted to prevent any scope for adulteration.