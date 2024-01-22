Pran Pratistha: TMC-BJP slugfest over Ram Temple

Kolkata: Ahead of Monday's Ram Temple opening, a slug-fest has broken out between Trinamool Congress and BJP over the grand event in Ayodhya. Attacking the BJP over ram Temple, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that his religion has not taught him to embrace any place of worship which is built over hatred, violence and dead bodies.

"My religion has not taught me to accept and embrace a place of worship, whether it be a mandir, masjid, church or Gurudwara, which has been built over hatred, violence and the dead bodies of innocents. Period!," Abhishek Banerjee posted on X.

His party, the TMC, has organised on Monday a mega all-faith rally in Kolkata, which will be led by the chief minister. Similar rallies have also been organised in other parts of the state.

The BJP said that Banerjee made such a statement when the country was awaiting the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya out of hopelessness.

"A state where an incident like the Bogtui massacre happens, in which people of the minority community are slaughtered, the ruling party has no right to speak about these things. Such statements do not suit the TMC which believes in the politics of violence. They are making such statements out of hopelessness in the wake of the overwhelming enthusiasm shown by the people for the historic event. They have understood that people have rejected them," state BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

TMC's INDIA bloc ally Congress has declined the invitation extended to its senior leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the grand event is clearly a Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that by turning down the invitation for Pran Pratishtha extended to the leaders of the grand old party, Congress is creating problems for itself.

The Union Minister said that people all over the world are happy and everyone is in a celebration mood. The entire country is celebrating it. People all over the world are happy. They (Congress) are creating problems for themselves. We are in a celebration mood," he said.