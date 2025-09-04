National Teacher's Award 2025: Nalanda’s Pramod Kumar To Receive Award For Student Counselling

Nalanda (Bihar): Pramod Kumar, senior teacher and Head of the Biology Department at Sainik School, Nalanda, has been selected for the prestigious National Teacher Award 2025, also known as the President’s Award. He will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Teachers’ Day, September 5, for his outstanding contribution to education, student welfare, and leadership training.

Reflecting on the honour, Dr. Kumar said the award recognizes his work in innovative teaching practices, promoting STEM education, career and psychological counselling, integrating Indian traditional knowledge with modern curriculum, and leadership training. “The aim of Sainik Schools is to develop leadership qualities among students. Using my expertise in educational psychology, I have worked to prepare them for the challenges of the 21st century. This acknowledgment inspires me to keep working toward making India a global leader in education,” he said.

Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarpur district, comes from a family deeply rooted in education. His late father, Badri Narayan Singh, initially worked as a teacher, but later turned to farming due to lack of land and resources. Despite challenges, he ensured that all four of his children entered the teaching profession.

A gold medalist in Zoology (1994) from Banaras Hindu University, Kumar later earned a Ph.D. in both Animal Science and Educational Psychology. He joined Sainik School, Nalanda, in 2005, after carrying out research at BHU and Gurukul Kangri University between 2000 and 2002. Over the years, he has become not just a teacher but a national-level resource person for multiple organizations.

Apart from classroom teaching, Kumar plays several crucial roles in student welfare. He works as a CBSE resource person and tele-counsellor, helping students manage stress and providing career guidance. He is also a ‘Regional Mentor of Change’ with NITI Aayog, mentoring Atal Tinkering Labs across the region to foster innovation among children. In addition, he serves as the Secretary of Vigyan Bharti, Bihar, promoting awareness about the contributions of Indian scientists often overlooked in history.

His school community is elated with the recognition. Principal Colonel Bhupender Kumar congratulated him, calling it “an unprecedented achievement for Sainik School Nalanda,” and said the honor reflects his “unparalleled contribution in the field of education and student development.”

Kumar, who is also a father of three (two daughters and a son), remains committed to balancing professional excellence with personal responsibilities. He says his guiding principle has been blending scientific knowledge with psychological support so that students thrive not only academically but also emotionally.

