Prakash Raj Files Police Complaint Against Social Activist Prashant Sambargi For Sharing His Fake Mahakumbh Photo On Social Media

Mysuru: Multilingual actor Prakash Raj has filed a complaint against social activist Prashant Sambargi at Mysuru city's Lakshmipur police station for creating a fake photograph of him taking a holy dip at the Mahakumbh. The photograph has gone viral.

Talking to reporters, Prakash said, "Have I ever spoken about religion? These people are creating religious differences. This has become their job. I don't know who Prashant Sambargi is. He is using AI technology to create a fake photo of me and spread misinformation. Therefore, I have filed a police complaint and an FIR has been registered."

He said MahaKumbh is a holy place for Hindus and those who believe in God. "But politics is being done with my fake photograph. Such people have been spreading rumours that Prakash Raj is anti-Hindu. I don't know whether Prashant Sambargi is famous or not but spreading rumours about me has become a habit. No one is questioning this. They are spreading hatred. These people are not really followers of religion" he said. Prakash said he had won a case against those who were spreading rumours about him. "Now I have filed a complaint against Prashant Sambargi. He has been asked to come to the police station and explain his conduct within 15 days. Everyone should know the truth. Fake news is destroying the society. This should be a lesson to those who spread fake news," he said.

The actor further said Sambargi has troubled many people in similar manner in the past. "He has troubled actresses in the past. This man should be taught a lesson," he said, adding, "No one should use anyone's photos without permission. This is an unforgivable crime." He said there is nothing wrong in taking a holy dip at Mahakumbh. "It depends on faith. I do not believe in God. I believe in human beings. One can live without God, but one cannot live without human being. I do not question faith. But it is wrong to use such issues for politics," Prakash said. He said devotion depends on feelings. "I do not criticise faith. My wife and daughter go to the temple and perform 'Homa' and 'Havan'. I only question superstition," he said.