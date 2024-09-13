Prakash Pandey, Convicted For Madhumita Shukla Murder Dies Of Cancer In Lucknow Jail

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh ): Prakash Pandey, the convicted shooter in the high-profile Madhumita Shukla murder case, has passed away. Pandey, who was serving a life sentence in Lucknow jail, succumbed to cancer on Thursday. His last rites were performed on Thursday night at Rajghat in Gorakhpur.

The case, which shook the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh in 2003, involved the murder of the young poetess Madhumita Shukla, who was seven months pregnant at the time. Pandey was one of the individuals found guilty of the crime, along with former cabinet minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife, Madhumani Tripathi.

Madhumita Shukla, a rising star in the world of poetry, had a relationship with Amarmani Tripathi. When his wife discovered the affair, she pressured Shukla to terminate the pregnancy, which she refused. The refusal led to a tragic chain of events that culminated in Shukla's murder.

The case was marked by political intrigue and high-level involvement, with the investigation initially facing challenges due to the influence of the accused. However, through persistent efforts, the authorities were eventually able to bring the perpetrators to justice. Pandey's death marks the end of a chapter in this complex and controversial case.

Shooter Prakash Pandey was arrested in the year 2003. He remained in jail for the next 5 years. The Sessions Court had then acquitted him in Madhumita murder case. However, later the High Court convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with former cabinet minister Amar Mani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi.