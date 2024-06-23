Sodomy Case Against Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj Handed Over To CID

Hassan (Karnataka): The investigation into the sodomy case against the brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna and JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who was arrested on Saturday night on charges of "unnatural offences" against him, has been handed over to the CID.

Revanna was held at the CEN police station where he was questioned overnight before arrest, the sources confirmed. He was booked for allegedly sexually abusing a 27-year-old party worker from Arakalagudu a few days ago at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Holenarasipura police station against the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

While going to the police station, Suraj claimed the accusation against him was false. He further said the truth will come out in the police investigation.

''Someone made a political conspiracy and accused me. But I reject the accusation against me. Police are investigating. I have faith in the law. The truth will come out. An FIR has already been filed in connection with the case," Suraj Revanna responded.

However, Suraj Revanna (37), the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and the nephew of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has also alleged the man had filed a false complaint against him to extort Rs 5 crore.

On Friday, police registered a case of extortion against the JD(S) worker on a complaint by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar. Shivakumar had alleged that the party worker was trying to extort money from Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him.

It has been alleged that while the man demanded Rs 5 crore from Suraj Revanna, later it was reduced to Rs 2 crore. Suraj's brother and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women and was arrested upon his return from Germany last month.

Prajwal, who lost from Hassan Lok Sabha seat, was arrested on May 31 soon after returning from Germany where he was holed up after rape and intimidation cases were registered against him.

Their father H D Revanna and mother Bhavani are out on bail. They have been accused of kidnapping and keeping an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults. (With Agency Inputs)