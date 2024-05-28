Prajwal Revanna Video Case: SIT Takes Two Accused Into Custody

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka government probing the alleged sexual abuse case against suspended JD (S) MP, Prajwal Revanna, has taken two accused into custody after they failed to appear before it for questioning, sources said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the SIT has taken Naveen Gowda and Chetan into custody in the case. Both Gowda and Chetan are accused of distributing pen drives having obscene videos allegedly featuring prime accused Prajwal Revanna. Both had been summoned by the SIT to appear for questioning on Tuesday morning and were taken into custody after they failed to appear before the SIT.

The High Court is hearing the application filed by the two accused for anticipatory bail. Both the accused who came to the court were taken into custody by the SIT officials.

JDS Activist Purnachandra had lodged a complaint against Naveen Gowda and others at CEN station in Hassan, alleging that MP Prajwal Revanna's photos and videos had been morphed and distributed through pen drives and CDs.

An FIR was also registered accordingly. However, many including JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy demanded arrest of the accused.

Prime accused and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is currently in Germany. A court in Karnataka on May 18 issued an arrest warrant against Revanna even as police have registered three FIRs against him after videos last month surfaced showing alleged sexual abuse of women at the hands of Revanna.

On Monday Revanna, who is reportedly in Germany, released a video saying he would appear before the SIT on May 31 while claiming his innocence in the case.