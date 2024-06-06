ETV Bharat / state

Prajwal Revanna Undergoes Potency Test, Sit Produces Him Before Court As Custody Ends

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

A potency test is crucial for determining the accused's involvement in the case. In order to conduct the test on Prajwal Revanna, SIT sought permission from court.

Prajwal Revanna, former Hassan MP (ETV Bharat/ File)

Bengaluru: Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women, underwent a potency test and a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The SIT officials, who got permission from the court, took him to Bowring Hospital at 11 am on Wednesday. Getting approval from court is mandatory for conducting such tests.

Revanna underwent a medical examination by a team of specialists at Bowring Hospital. The test involves collection and analysis of semen or DNA and blood samples to establish his involvement in the case.

After completing his test and medical examination, Revanna was taken to the CID office in the evening and interrogated by the SIT. Sources said his medical reports will reach SIT after a week.

Two days ago, the SIT had taken Revanna to Bowring Hospital for a potency test. However, doctor had then informed about the legal complications involved in some of the tests. Following which, the SIT sought permission from court and again took him to the hospital yesterday. The test was performed by a team of doctors under the leadership of the head of Bowring Hospital.

The court had given Revanna's custody to the SIT till June 6. With his police custody ending today, SIT produced him before the court today.

