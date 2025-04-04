Power Tussle In J&K: CM Vs LG Over Officer Transfers

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its first standoff between the government and Raj Bhawan, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah writing to the Centre and the Chief Secretary over the transfer of 48 middle-rung officers without his approval.

Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani confirmed to ETV Bharat that CM Omar Abdullah had written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah over the transfer of officers citing a violation of the rules. He said a letter has also been sent to Chief Secretary Atul Dullo, seeking an ‘explanation’ over the transfers without approval from the ‘competent authority. ’

Forty-eight officers, including 14 additional deputy commissioners and 26 sub-district magistrates hailing from Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) were transferred on the directions of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on April 1. The transaction of business rules in J&K allows the authority of transfer of JKAS officers with the Chief Minister, while LG oversees the All India services.

But the latest transfer order, without the approval of the ‘competent authority’ or the council of ministers, bypassed Abdullah. The order was issued when the Chief Minister was flagging off the first free bus service for women in Srinagar.

A source said it did not go well with the Chief Minister, who sees this as a violation of his authority and hence called a crucial meeting of his legislators and alliance partners on Friday to flag the issue among others. While the agenda of the meeting was not discussed with the legislators, a formal letter has gone from the ruling National Conference chief whip Mubarik Gul to all legislators, asking them to attend the meeting at the official residence of deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary at Srinagar’s high-security Gupkar Road at 11 am.

The tensions were fueled almost a month after the Omar-led cabinet cleared the business rules meant for demarcating the authority of Raj Bhawan and the elected government in the Union Territory. The draft has been submitted to the Home Ministry through the LG’s office but is still pending clearance. This also comes days ahead of the Home Minister’s two-day visit to chair a series of meetings, including chairing a crucial security huddle in the region on April 6 and 7.

Taking an indirect dig at LG Sinha, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “No uncrowned king has the right to snub a democratically elected government.” Senior Congress leader and legislative party leader GA Mir also criticised the LG's move, saying it sent a wrong message about the state of affairs within the J&K administration.

“The previous rules stipulated that local JKAS officers will be handled by the chief minister, while senior officers (IAS) will be transferred by the LG,” he said. “The LG knew it well that the proposal for business rules is under consideration, yet he took this step.”