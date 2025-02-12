Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Power Supply Starts from Shatabdi Nagar Receiving Sub-Station

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Power supply has started from Shatabdi Nagar Receiving Sub-Station (RSS) of Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is setting up five RSSs on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor - at Sarai Kale Khan, Ghaziabad, Muradnagar and Shatabdi Nagar and Modipuram in Meerut. The first receiving sub-station at Shatabdi Nagar has been commissioned while the second is under construction at Modipuram. The receiving sub-station (RSS) supplies 25 kW power to the overhead equipment (OHE) for train operations while 33 kW power is distributed to stations through (33 kV ring) main system and auxiliary sub-stations (ASS). RSS receives power from distribution companies and transmits it to ASS at each station through 33 kV ring main system. Solar panels are also installed at the RSS.

The Shatabdi Nagar Receiving Sub-Station will supply power to several major stations of Meerut, including Shatabdi Nagar, Partapur, Rithani, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhainsali, Begumpul and MES Colony stations. At present, Ghaziabad and Muradnagar Receiving Sub-Stations are supplying power to the 55 km operational section including 11 stations between New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South. The Shatabdi Nagar RSS gets power from Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) grid sub-station through 220 kV Extra High Tension (EHT) cable, which distributes 25 kV power for train operation and 33 kV power for auxiliary and other electrical loads of Namo Bharat stations.

At present, the trial run of Meerut Metro is going on between Meerut South and Meerut Central stations. Viaduct construction work has been completed in the Meerut section. Along with this, the work of laying the track as well as the installation of overhead equipment (OHE) and signaling systems is going on at a fast pace. Namo Bharat is expected run on the entire corridor between Delhi and Meerut by June.