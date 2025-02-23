Power Shocker: Uttar Pradesh College Principal Gets Rs 7 Billion Electricity Bill

Azamgarh: Principal of a degree college in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district was left shocked when he received an electricity bill of over Rs seven billion. For the last six months, he has been running from pillar to post to get the bill rectified.

The electricity department handed over a bill amount of Rs 7,99,99,97,462 to Dr Bijendra Rai, a resident of Srinagar Siarha village under Bilariaganj police station area six months ago. Rai is a principal of a degree college in Tarwan area. He submitted a written complaint along with several verbal complaints to the officials. However, the bill has not been rectified till now, he complained.

Bijendra Rai (ETV Bharat)

Rai said he had bought a plot in the name of his mother Sadhna Rai in Arazibagh locality in Brahmasthan and had built a house on it a year ago. He told that he had taken a temporary connection in the name of his mother during the construction itself and the electricity bill amount was correct at that time. Later, he was given a permanent connection after this, electricity bill amount of Rs 7,99,99,97,462 was handed over to him.

Rai said he had been paying Rs 700 to 800 a month earlier. The department had assured to rectify the bill but has not done anything so far, he added.

"Even if all my family members sell our entire property, we will never be able to pay such a huge amount. We are under stress ever since we received such an exorbitant bill amount," Rai said.

Chief Engineer of Electricity Corporation, Naresh Kumar said the matter has come to light through the media. "A copy of the bill has been ordered. The principal has been called on Monday and the bill will be rectified following investigation," Kumar said.