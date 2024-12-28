ETV Bharat / state

PPAC Component Of Power Bill Reduced, Relief For Consumers In Delhi: Officials

New Delhi: The Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC) have been sharply reduced in Delhi which will provide a relief to the city's consumers who can expect lower electricity bills now, officials said on Friday. A statement from the Delhi government said the PPAC was slashed drastically in a "new year bonanza", bringing down electricity bills for all consumers.

"Delhi government has been able to reduce PPAC due to honest politics and robust demand supply chain management, said Chief Minister Atishi who also holds a power department portfolio. Earlier, discom officials said that in September, PPAC of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) was 37.88 per cent, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) 37.75 per cent and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) 35.83 per cent.

The revised PPAC in December is 20.52 per cent for TPDDL, 13.63 per cent for BYPL and 18.19 per cent for BRPL, they said. "This will lead to a significant cut in the monthly electricity bills of the consumers," an official stated. BJP's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva said it was a victory for party workers as the BJP has been protesting against discoms and the AAP government for "looting" honest consumers in the name of PPAC.

He said the charges have been reduced due to the BJP's protests and an intervention of LG V K Saxena. Atishi said if BJP is so keen on taking credit it should reduce power prices in 22 states governed by them.

Citing Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) orders, Sachdeva told a press conference here that the "PPAC imposed by the three discoms has been reduced by more than 50 per cent, and resultantly the consumer bills will be reduced by 20-25 per cent".

The PPAC is added to the electricity bill to compensate for any increase in the cost of power during procurement due to factors like rise in fuel prices, and changes in policies among others. It is calculated as a percentage of the sum of the fixed charge and energy charge (units consumed) in power bills.

The PPAC is levied under the Electricity Act, Rules and APTEL orders. The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) allows central gencos like NTPC, NHPC and transcos to make a full recovery of their costs on a monthly basis. On the other hand, Delhi discoms are allowed PPAC on a post-facto quarterly basis with the approval of the DERC.