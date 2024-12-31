ETV Bharat / state

Sector Grappling With Challenges, Needs Immediate Govt's Support: Poultry India President Uday Singh Bias

Hyderabad: The poultry industry in India is grappling with several challenges, from escalating feed costs to policy roadblocks, says Uday Singh Bias, president of Poultry India and the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat.

Bias has called on the Centre and state governments to address these pressing issues and has also elaborated on the sector’s contributions, struggles and urgent needs.

Current status of poultry sector

“India is the birthplace of poultry. We have made tremendous progress in breeding broiler and layer chickens,” Bias said.

According to him, currently there are 25,000 layer chicken farmers and one million broiler farmers in the country. Around five million tonnes of broiler meat and 118 billion eggs are produced annually, he said.

"This sector alone contributes Rs 1.35 lakh crore to the GDP. India stands third in the world in egg production and fourth in broiler chicken production. The growth rate has been steady at 7–8 percent annually for the last three decades but despite this, we face numerous challenges that are holding us back from reaching the top,” Bias said.

Dispelling myths about poultry

Bias dismissed misconceptions about the use of steroids in poultry farming as false propaganda. “Pollution does not spread from chicken farms. We are using modern technology to ensure that no smell is emitted. Claims about steroids are completely baseless. Steroids are very expensive, each costs thousands of rupees. So, it is absurd to think that we would use those at such high costs,” he said.

Chicken prices: affordable and nutrient-rich