Sector Grappling With Challenges, Needs Immediate Govt's Support: Poultry India President Uday Singh Bias

Hyderabad: The poultry industry in India is grappling with several challenges, from escalating feed costs to policy roadblocks, says Uday Singh Bias, president of Poultry India and the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat.
Bias has called on the Centre and state governments to address these pressing issues and has also elaborated on the sector’s contributions, struggles and urgent needs.
Current status of poultry sector
“India is the birthplace of poultry. We have made tremendous progress in breeding broiler and layer chickens,” Bias said.
According to him, currently there are 25,000 layer chicken farmers and one million broiler farmers in the country. Around five million tonnes of broiler meat and 118 billion eggs are produced annually, he said.
"This sector alone contributes Rs 1.35 lakh crore to the GDP. India stands third in the world in egg production and fourth in broiler chicken production. The growth rate has been steady at 7–8 percent annually for the last three decades but despite this, we face numerous challenges that are holding us back from reaching the top,” Bias said.
Dispelling myths about poultry
Bias dismissed misconceptions about the use of steroids in poultry farming as false propaganda. “Pollution does not spread from chicken farms. We are using modern technology to ensure that no smell is emitted. Claims about steroids are completely baseless. Steroids are very expensive, each costs thousands of rupees. So, it is absurd to think that we would use those at such high costs,” he said.
Chicken prices: affordable and nutrient-rich
Bias emphasised that chicken remains a cost-effective protein source. “Chicken prices have not risen abnormally. It remains stable between Rs 150 and Rs 200 per kg. In comparison, mutton costs Rs 1,000 per kg and some fish varieties go beyond Rs 600 per kg. However, an egg is available for just Rs 6–7. Chicken is easy to cook, it is affordable and rich in nutrition. Consumers should recognise its value,” Bias said.
Challenges faced by the sector
“The poultry sector plays a key role in investment, employment and food security, yet we are not being given the status of an industry, which means we receive no subsidies. Licensing has become a major hurdle. Earlier, permissions in Telangana were granted at the gram panchayat level and now, the Director of Town Planning must approve them," he said.
Bias said that the biggest issue is the rising feed costs. Maize and soya prices increase by 2–3 percent every year. On top of this, changing weather conditions, seasonal demand fluctuations and diseases have made it hard for poultry farmers to sustain themselves, he added.
Requests to the government
Bias said that constant efforts are on to urge the government to support the sector.
- Increase maize and soya production: Maize is the primary feed for poultry but the rising demands of the ethanol industry, has increased the prices. Farmers are selling their maize to that sector, he said adding, "We need the government to double maize production to meet poultry needs. Unfortunately, this hasn’t happened at the expected level. We have also requested permission for free imports of maize and soya.”
- Include eggs in mid-day meals: “Eggs are crucial for achieving food security. We have asked the government to provide eggs six days a week in the mid-day meal scheme. This will not only improve nutrition but also help the poultry sector,” he said.
- Ensure fair prices: Bias said that farmers in the poultry sector are struggling due to non-remunerative prices. "Their investments and costs are not being matched by earnings and this must change if we want to sustain the industry,” he said.
The path forward
“We, at Poultry India are urging farmers to cultivate more maize and soya to meet the sector’s demands. However, the government must step in with policies to address our challenges. With the right support, the poultry industry can continue to play a vital role in ensuring affordable nutrition and food security for the nation,” Bias said.
