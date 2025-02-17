Potta Bank Robbery: Police Arrest Accused, Recover Stolen Cash

Thrissur: In a major breakthrough in the robbery at Federal Bank's Potta branch in Chalakudy, police arrested the accused and recovered almost the entire money stolen by him.

At least Rs 2,90,000 in cash was recovered from the accused, Rijo, a native of Annanadu, after he was taken to the office of Chalakudy DySP on Sunday. The remaining Rs 12 lakh was found concealed in a shelf in the bedroom of Rijo's house at Asharikkadavu. Police also seized a knife and clothes used during the robbery from the kitchen of the house on Monday when Rijo was taken there as part of his interrogation. The police are expected to take Rijo to the bank on Monday to gather more evidence before he is produced in court. In a CCTV footage, Rijo can be seen dancing at the anniversary festival of Chalukudy Church. As per reports, Rijo stole the number plate of a bike parked near the church and fixed it on his two-wheeler before he went to the bank to carry out the robbery.

Rijo was arrested from his house on Sunday evening after police reviewed the CCTV footage and traced the details of the vehicle used by him. In his initial statement, Rijo claimed he committed the robbery to repay a debt he owed to the bank. However, police sources revealed that Rijo lived a luxurious lifestyle with his wife working abroad as a nurse. Further investigation revealed that the TVS Ntorq scooter used in the robbery, including the fake number plate, belonged to the accused. Rijo had been keeping a low profile after committing the crime in an attempt to evade capture.

Interestingly, the bank's cash counter had Rs 45 lakh in cash on the day of the robbery but Rijo took only Rs 15 lakh. He finished the job in just two minutes fearing the bank staff may alert the police. He was in a hurry and left with whatever he could collect, said police. The robbery took place on February 14 when Rijo, wearing a jacket and helmet, entered the bank after arriving there in his two-wheeler. He brandished a knife to threaten the bank employees. At the time, only the bank manager and one employee were present. The accused held the employees hostage and made off with Rs 15 lakh.