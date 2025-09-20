Potholed Bengaluru Roads: Shivakumar Brushes Off 'Politics'; Says Repair Work 'In Full Swing'
Addressing a presser on Saturday, Shivakumar said that over 7000 potholes had been repaired while work on 5000 others was underway.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: Following a start-up CEO's recent warning to shift his office from Bengaluru due to unkempt roads, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has brushed off the “politics” over potholed roads in the city saying the work of filling the potholes was “in full swing”. The Dy CM said that over 7000 potholes had been repaired adding work on another 5000 was ongoing.
Speaking to the media on Saturday at his residence in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar said that “no one intentionally creates potholes” adding potholes were “caused by excessive rain”.
“More than 7,000 potholes have already been repaired. Another 5,000 potholes are yet to be repaired. A report has been sought from the Police Commissioner for this reason. A system has been made for everyone, including the public, to bring them to our attention if they see potholes,” he said.
Taking to X over the issue, the Deputy CM wrote, "Work speaks, not words". He said that the work of filling potholes on the roads in Bengaluru was underway in full swing.
" ಕಾರ್ಯಂ ವದತಿ, ನ ವಚನಮ್"— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 20, 2025
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ರಸ್ತೆಗುಂಡಿಗಳನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚುವ ಕೆಲಸ ಸಮರೋಪಾದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಮಾಡುವವರು ಮಾಡಲಿ, ನಾವು ಸಂಚಾರವನ್ನು ಸುಗಮಗೊಳಿಸುವ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತೇವೆ. ಇಲ್ಲಿವರೆಗೆ 7 ಸಾವಿರಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ರಸ್ತೆಗುಂಡಿಗಳನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಇನ್ನೂ 5 ಸಾವಿರದಷ್ಟು ಗುಂಡಿಗಳನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚುವ ಕಾರ್ಯ… pic.twitter.com/CPXRcx8f4M
“Let the politicians handle the politics regarding this; we are doing the work of making traffic smooth. So far, more than 7 thousand potholes have been filled, and the work of filling about 5 thousand more potholes is ongoing”.
'Why Haven't BJP MLAs Repaired The Potholes?'
Targeting the opposition BJP over the issue, Shivakumar said that Rs 25 crore had been allotted to each MLA's constituency. “Even though grants are given to the constituencies of BJP MLAs in the city without any discrimination, why haven't the potholes been repaired?” he said.
“Let them do their part first. Let them do politics. We will solve the pothole problem. We are working for the benefit of the people instead of doing politics. They are just doing politics,” he said. The Dy CM said that his government “will not shirk responsibility”.
“We have told the MLAs to use the funds given to them for road repairs. If four people tweet or someone else makes a statement in front of the media that they will get political fame, the problem will not be solved. I will show you the potholes in Maharashtra and Delhi. Why is there only a discussion about the Bengaluru potholes?” he said.
BlackBuck CEO's Warning To Move Out Of Bengaluru
The Karnataka Dy CM's presser comes close on the heels of BlackBuck CEO, Rajesh Yabaji's warning to shift office out of Bengaluru due to unkempt roads.
In a post on X on September 16, Yabaji said that ORR (Bellandur) had been their “office + home” for the last 9 years. “But it’s now very-very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out. Background: Average commute for my colleagues shot up to 1.5+ hrs (one way) - Roads full of potholes & dust, coupled with lowest intent to get them rectified - Didn’t see any of this changing in the next 5 years,” he wrote.
The post created a political storm with Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh inviting the BlackBuck CEO to shift his company's office to Visakhapatnam citing world class facilities.
Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw while reacting to Yabaji's X post called it a serious issue asking for emergency measures to fix responsibility.
Read More: