Potholed Bengaluru Roads: Shivakumar Brushes Off 'Politics'; Says Repair Work 'In Full Swing'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others ride from Kanteerava Stadium to Vidhana Soudha during a bike rally as part of International Democracy Day in Bengaluru ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Following a start-up CEO's recent warning to shift his office from Bengaluru due to unkempt roads, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has brushed off the “politics” over potholed roads in the city saying the work of filling the potholes was “in full swing”. The Dy CM said that over 7000 potholes had been repaired adding work on another 5000 was ongoing. Speaking to the media on Saturday at his residence in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar said that “no one intentionally creates potholes” adding potholes were “caused by excessive rain”. “More than 7,000 potholes have already been repaired. Another 5,000 potholes are yet to be repaired. A report has been sought from the Police Commissioner for this reason. A system has been made for everyone, including the public, to bring them to our attention if they see potholes,” he said. Taking to X over the issue, the Deputy CM wrote, "Work speaks, not words". He said that the work of filling potholes on the roads in Bengaluru was underway in full swing. “Let the politicians handle the politics regarding this; we are doing the work of making traffic smooth. So far, more than 7 thousand potholes have been filled, and the work of filling about 5 thousand more potholes is ongoing”.