ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police To Receive 15 Gallantry Medals This Republic Day; Posthumous Honour For Slain DSP Himayun Muzzammil

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will be recognised with 27 prestigious awards, including 15 Gallantry Medals, this Republic Day, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh.

J&K Police To Receive 15 Gallantry Medals This Republic Day; Posthumous Honour For Slain DSP Himayun Muzzammil
Slain Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Himayun Muzzammil Bhat (FIle photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police will be recognised with 27 prestigious awards, including 15 Gallantry Medals, this Republic Day, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh.

Among the awardees, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Himayun Muzzammil Bhat stands out as one of the recipients of the Gallantry Medal, a posthumous honour for his extraordinary courage and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Humayun, a 2018 batch officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS), was married in 2022. Tragically, the 34-year-old officer was among three army and police personnel killed in an encounter with militants in Kokernag on September 13, 2023. At the time, he was the youngest of the fallen officers. His father, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a retired inspector general of police in Kashmir, had described him as a devoted officer who served with honour and selflessness.

In recognition of these awards, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his congratulations to the honourees.

Taking to social media platform X, Sinha wrote, “Congratulations to @JmuKmrPolice personnel and officers who have been conferred with the Medal for Gallantry, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service & Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day 2025.”

Jammu and Kashmir Police received 15 Gallantry Medals (GM), two President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 10 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM). DSP Himayun Muzamil was posthumously honoured for his valour, particularly for his actions in high-risk situations that exemplified the bravery and commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

Other notable recipients of awards from Jammu and Kashmir include Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police; Nitish Kumar, Chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID); Vijay Kumar, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir; and Rakesh Balwal, former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar.

"These awards are a testament to the sacrifices and dedication of our police force,” said a senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. “Their work often involves immense personal risk, and these recognitions underscore their commitment to public safety and peace.”

Nationally, 95 Gallantry Medals were awarded this year, with Jammu and Kashmir personnel securing 28 of them—the highest among all regions, tied with Left Wing Extremism-affected areas.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded to 101 personnel across India, including 85 from police services, while 746 individuals received the Medal for Meritorious Service. Ladakh was also recognised with two Medals for Meritorious Service.

List of Awardees

President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM)

Anand Jain, Additional Director General, Jammu & Kashmir

Nitish Kumar, Additional Director General, Jammu & Kashmir

Gallantry Medals (GM)

Azhar Rashid, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Maajid Afzal Wani, Head Constable

Safeer Lone, Constable (1st Bar to GM)

Shahnawaz Ahmad Deedad, Constable (1st Bar to GM)

Suresh Kumar Bhat, Assistant Sub-Inspector

Aqib Qayoom Yatoo, SgCT

Manzoor Ahmad Bajard, SgCT

Vijay Kumar, IPS, Inspector General of Police

Rakesh Balwal, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police

Iftikhar Talib, Superintendent of Police (1st Bar to GM)

Faroz Ahmad Dar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (1st Bar to GM)

Sudish Singh, Head Constable

Pawan Kumar, Head Constable

Irshad Ahmad Lohar, SgCT

Late Himayun Muzzammil, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Posthumous)

Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM)

Mohd Yaseen Kichloo, Superintendent of Police

Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Inspector

Pardeep Gupta, Inspector

Sanjeev Singh Salathia, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Som Raj, Inspector

Rohini Dhar, Inspector

Rajpal Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector

Ghulam Hassan Beigh, Head Constable

Mohd Iqbal Mir, Inspector

Kuldeep Singh, Naik

Home Guard and Civil Defence (MSM)

Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Divisional Warden, Jammu & Kashmir

Correctional Services (MSM):

Vijay Kumar, Section Officer, Jammu & Kashmir

Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Warder, Jammu & Kashmir

Read More

  1. Republic Day 2025: 942 Police Personnel Awarded Gallantry And Service Medals
  2. Republic Day Traditions In India: From Gun Salute To Beating Retreat And Parade

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police will be recognised with 27 prestigious awards, including 15 Gallantry Medals, this Republic Day, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh.

Among the awardees, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Himayun Muzzammil Bhat stands out as one of the recipients of the Gallantry Medal, a posthumous honour for his extraordinary courage and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Humayun, a 2018 batch officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS), was married in 2022. Tragically, the 34-year-old officer was among three army and police personnel killed in an encounter with militants in Kokernag on September 13, 2023. At the time, he was the youngest of the fallen officers. His father, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a retired inspector general of police in Kashmir, had described him as a devoted officer who served with honour and selflessness.

In recognition of these awards, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his congratulations to the honourees.

Taking to social media platform X, Sinha wrote, “Congratulations to @JmuKmrPolice personnel and officers who have been conferred with the Medal for Gallantry, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service & Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day 2025.”

Jammu and Kashmir Police received 15 Gallantry Medals (GM), two President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 10 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM). DSP Himayun Muzamil was posthumously honoured for his valour, particularly for his actions in high-risk situations that exemplified the bravery and commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

Other notable recipients of awards from Jammu and Kashmir include Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police; Nitish Kumar, Chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID); Vijay Kumar, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir; and Rakesh Balwal, former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar.

"These awards are a testament to the sacrifices and dedication of our police force,” said a senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. “Their work often involves immense personal risk, and these recognitions underscore their commitment to public safety and peace.”

Nationally, 95 Gallantry Medals were awarded this year, with Jammu and Kashmir personnel securing 28 of them—the highest among all regions, tied with Left Wing Extremism-affected areas.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded to 101 personnel across India, including 85 from police services, while 746 individuals received the Medal for Meritorious Service. Ladakh was also recognised with two Medals for Meritorious Service.

List of Awardees

President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM)

Anand Jain, Additional Director General, Jammu & Kashmir

Nitish Kumar, Additional Director General, Jammu & Kashmir

Gallantry Medals (GM)

Azhar Rashid, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Maajid Afzal Wani, Head Constable

Safeer Lone, Constable (1st Bar to GM)

Shahnawaz Ahmad Deedad, Constable (1st Bar to GM)

Suresh Kumar Bhat, Assistant Sub-Inspector

Aqib Qayoom Yatoo, SgCT

Manzoor Ahmad Bajard, SgCT

Vijay Kumar, IPS, Inspector General of Police

Rakesh Balwal, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police

Iftikhar Talib, Superintendent of Police (1st Bar to GM)

Faroz Ahmad Dar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (1st Bar to GM)

Sudish Singh, Head Constable

Pawan Kumar, Head Constable

Irshad Ahmad Lohar, SgCT

Late Himayun Muzzammil, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Posthumous)

Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM)

Mohd Yaseen Kichloo, Superintendent of Police

Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Inspector

Pardeep Gupta, Inspector

Sanjeev Singh Salathia, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Som Raj, Inspector

Rohini Dhar, Inspector

Rajpal Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector

Ghulam Hassan Beigh, Head Constable

Mohd Iqbal Mir, Inspector

Kuldeep Singh, Naik

Home Guard and Civil Defence (MSM)

Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Divisional Warden, Jammu & Kashmir

Correctional Services (MSM):

Vijay Kumar, Section Officer, Jammu & Kashmir

Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Warder, Jammu & Kashmir

Read More

  1. Republic Day 2025: 942 Police Personnel Awarded Gallantry And Service Medals
  2. Republic Day Traditions In India: From Gun Salute To Beating Retreat And Parade

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU AND KASHMIRDSP HIMAYUN MUZZAMMILJK POLICE GALLANTRY MEDALSPOSTHUMOUS HONOUR SLAIN JK DSP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.