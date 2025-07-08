Post Operation Sindoor, Jammu Kashmir Govt Adopts Cybersecurity Measures As Digital Outage Hits e-Governance

Srinagar: Two months after Operation Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir is still facing digital outage as several government websites are still inaccessible due to non-compliance with digital security parameters, posing difficulties for the public and officials in service delivery and e-governance.

Following Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 6 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony rider were killed, several public sector websites and applications went offline.

Union minister for power Manohar Lal Khattar recently revealed in a press conference in Srinagar that 2 lakh cyber attacks were thwarted on the power sector alone. This was the first official admission by the government of India about cyber attacks. Earlier, Maharashtra Cyber Cell reported that 15 lakh cyber attacks were carried out from Pakistan, Bangladesh and West Asia across India; among them only 150 proved successful.

Amid these cyber attacks, the Jammu and Kashmir government issued a slew of guidelines for officials and went for a major cyber security overhaul and issued advisory for safety of its digital data and communication. The cyber security measures were launched to keep all digital data and records safe from cyber attacks.

The government deactivated all private departmental websites operating on domains such as ".com", ".org", or ".net". And hosted its websites on ".gov.in" or ".jk.gov.in" domains. A strict ban was imposed on the use of private email IDs for official business. The mini data centers, currently used by offices such as Power Corporations of Jammu and Kashmir and J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) are being migrated to more secure and centralized systems for safety.

Officials say that approximately 110 websites are currently undergoing various phases of security audit. Among these, 45 are in the final stage for going live. An official in the Information Technology department said cyber-audit is being done of the websites and those websites are approved for online which go through complete cyber security audit as mandated by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). “Every website or application must strictly comply with CERT-In and OWASP guidelines before being brought back online,” Secretary IT, Piyush Singla said.

Mahima Madan, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) did not respond to repeated calls from ETV Bharat.

Websites of important departments like Srinagar and Jammu municipal corporations, Housing and Urban Development, Forest, Revenue are still under maintenance, official sources said.

The revenue department faced "technical issues” in accessing and providing the information to the public about domicile certificates. “Due to technical issues with the e-service (JK Backoffice) portal, the tehsil offices are currently facing difficulties in accessing and providing the information about domicile certificates. Despite the government's merger of the domicile service on the Jansugam portal, the previous data remains untraceable due to login issues on the old site,” said Tehsildar Sopore in response to an Right to Information filed by this reporter, seeking information about domicile certificates.

Faced with criticism due to the digital outage, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo in a high-level meeting on June 20 asked the officials that the prolonged shutdown of the critical digital platforms, even for security reasons, could not be taken for granted. “The National Informatics Centre (NIC) and Information Technology Department should take immediate action to restore these vital services online. Security of government data and cyber assets is non-negotiable and brooks no compromise,” he said.

Secretary IT Singla said 250 officers were given training on cyber security and every government department will now have a Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) or Information Security Officers (ISOs) for digital security. He said that Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions have been installed on 4011 devices and Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions on 1617 devices to date for end-user safety. "VPN security, geo-fencing, port security, robust firewall and router policies have been adopted for cyber protection," he said.