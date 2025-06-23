ETV Bharat / state

Position Andhra As Hub For Advanced Aerospace, Defence Tech: CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday emphasised the need to position the state as a hub for advanced technologies and innovation in the aerospace and defence sectors. Reviewing the Aerospace and Defence Policy 4.0 (2025–2030) at the Secretariat, which aims to attract investments of up to Rs 1 lakh crore, Naidu stressed the importance of technology in defence, especially in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

"The Chief Minister emphasised the need to position the state as a hub for advanced technologies and innovation in the aerospace and defence sectors… He underscored the growing role of technology in national defence," said an official press release.

He also highlighted the importance of developing such technologies for both defence applications and improving daily life. Pointing to the immense potential in national defence and internal security, Naidu said the new policy should play a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of industries aligned with these priorities.

Naidu suggested several amendments to ensure national security remains a top focus. Aerospace and Defence Advisor Satish Reddy also joined the review meeting via video conference and offered his suggestions.