Posing As Canadian Police, Fraudsters Cheat Bathinda Family Using Fake Accident Call
Cyber thugs duped a Bathinda family of Rs 3.5 lakh by posing as Canadian police, exploiting the time difference when their son was unreachable.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 10:14 AM IST
Bathinda: Cybercriminals have devised a new trick to target families in India whose children live abroad. In Bathinda, a family was recently duped of Rs 3.5 lakh after falling prey to such a scam. The victim, Narinder Singh, a resident of Sardargarh, complained to the cyber cell after receiving a distressing video call on September 23, officials said.
Inspector Sukhbir Kaur, in charge of the Cyber Cell, said that the video call came from a man dressed in a police uniform who claimed that Singh's son, residing in Canada, had been involved in an accident with a local resident. The caller warned that unless Rs 3.5 lakh was transferred immediately, Singh's son would face a police case.
Inspector Kaur said that, fearing for his son's safety and unable to confirm details, since it was nighttime in Canada, Singh's family transferred the money to the account provided by the fraudster. "The thugs continued to demand more money until the next morning, when Singh's son finally contacted his family and revealed that he was safe. By then, the fraud has already been executed," Kaur added.
She confirmed that a case has been registered against unidentified cyber thugs. She said that criminals are increasingly exploiting time-zone differences to deceive families of students and workers abroad.
She said, "Just as people were once warned not to accept food or drink from strangers, today people must avoid engaging with unknown callers or suspicious video calls." She urged citizens to remain vigilant against fake calls, links, and websites.
She advised that victims should immediately call the cybercrime helpline 1930 or approach the cyber cell within two to four hours of being defrauded. Prompt reporting enabled the police to send notices to banks and freeze fraudulent accounts. "The cyber cell operated round-the-clock with equipped staff to ensure immediate action," she added.
