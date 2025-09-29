ETV Bharat / state

Posing As Canadian Police, Fraudsters Cheat Bathinda Family Using Fake Accident Call

Bathinda: Cybercriminals have devised a new trick to target families in India whose children live abroad. In Bathinda, a family was recently duped of Rs 3.5 lakh after falling prey to such a scam. The victim, Narinder Singh, a resident of Sardargarh, complained to the cyber cell after receiving a distressing video call on September 23, officials said.

Inspector Sukhbir Kaur, in charge of the Cyber Cell, said that the video call came from a man dressed in a police uniform who claimed that Singh's son, residing in Canada, had been involved in an accident with a local resident. The caller warned that unless Rs 3.5 lakh was transferred immediately, Singh's son would face a police case.

Inspector Kaur said that, fearing for his son's safety and unable to confirm details, since it was nighttime in Canada, Singh's family transferred the money to the account provided by the fraudster. "The thugs continued to demand more money until the next morning, when Singh's son finally contacted his family and revealed that he was safe. By then, the fraud has already been executed," Kaur added.