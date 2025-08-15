Portion Of Roof In Humayun's Tomb Complex Collapses, Around 9 Feared Trapped: Fire Officials

New Delhi: A portion of a roof in Humanyun's Tomb complex in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday, with the authorities saying that eight to nine people are feared trapped. A call regarding a portion of a dome falling was received around 4.30 pm, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Eight to nine people are feared trapped, and five fire tenders have been rushed, the official said. The monument is a mid-16th century mausoleum that is frequented by tourists.

According to UNESCO World Heritage website, Humanyun's Tomb, built in 1570, is of particular cultural significance as it was the first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent. It inspired several major architectural innovations, culminating in the construction of the Taj Mahal.

Humayun’s Tomb stands within a complex of 27.04 ha. that includes other contemporary, 16th-century Mughal garden-tombs such as Nila Gumbad, Isa Khan, Bu Halima, Afsarwala, Barber’s Tomb and the complex where the craftsmen employed for the Building of Humayun’s Tomb stayed, the Arab Serai.

Humayun’s Tomb was built in the 1560’s, with the patronage of Humayun’s son, the great Emperor Akbar. Persian and Indian craftsmen worked together to build the garden-tomb, far grander than any tomb built before in the Islamic world. Humayun’s garden-tomb is an example of the charbagh (a four-quadrant garden with the four rivers of Quranic paradise represented), with pools joined by channels. (With inputs from PTI)

